On Saturday, Real Madrid CF will be facing Villarreal CF in the final title-deciding match of the La Liga Santander season. Matchday 38 also features the match between leaders Atletico Madrid and Real Valladolid CF. The results of these two matches will determine which of the two clubs will come out as league champions this season.

Needless to say, it's a very important evening for both clubs and Real Madrid fans are extremely disappointed to find out that Eden Hazard won't be available once again due to a fitness issue. He has suffered another setback on his road to discovery, and will be unable to make a contribution yet again.

Manager Zinedine Zidane delivered the bad news himself as he spoke to the press on Friday. He confirmed that Hazard won't be available, but hinted that the issue is not as serious as previous injuries.

"He has something and, although it's not much, we don't want to risk anything. So, he won't be available tomorrow," Zidane said in his pre-match press conference.

Interestingly, captain Sergio Ramos has been included in the lineup despite also having constantly been sidelined throughout most of 2021. It is a massive opportunity for Ramos to remind the club of his worth, and there is no doubt that he did everything he can to be fit for the match.

However, just like Hazard, Zidane won't be inclined to field a player who is not fully fit. Ramos may not make it to the starting lineup and may come in as a substitute when the team needs a moral push in the closing stages.

On the other hand, Ramos' presence alone is a huge driving force on the pitch. Zidane may take advantage of his leadership to guide the squad on Saturday evening. Either way, it will be an explosive night in Spain.

Atletico Madrid only needs to win against Valladolid to claim the title. However, their opponents will be extra motivated as they too, need to win to escape relegation. Real Madrid needs to win and hope that Atletico will drop points in order to successfully defend the league title.