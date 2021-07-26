Real Madrid's Belgian forward Eden Hazard has ruled out the possibility of a Premier League comeback with Chelsea FC. Despite having had a disappointing first two seasons with the Spanish giants, Hazard is not interested in trying to reclaim his former glory days with the Blues.

Real Madrid acquired the Belgian via a blockbuster signing worth €100m back in 2019. He was seen as the first of a new generation of "Galacticos," but has so far failed to live up to expectations. After establishing himself as a star footballer while in Chelsea, Hazard endured a series of injuries since arriving in Spain. He spent most of his first two seasons in the Spanish capital away from the pitch.

In the first season, he was expected to fill the void left by Cristiano Ronaldo but Hazard only managed to appear in 16 league matches. The following year, even with extra recovery time provided by the novel coronavirus pandemic, Hazard was also left sidelined by nagging ankle and hamstring injuries.

According to Football Espana, Real Madrid had offered Chelsea an opportunity to buy back the Belgian, but they were not interested either. Los Blancos saw the opportunity to get Hazard's wages off their bill for next season, leaving them with more cash to move around for other possible acquisitions. However, both the player and the Premier League side are not onboard with the plan.

Read more Real Madrid, Manchester United discuss details of defender's transfer

Carlo Ancelotti will now have to make a decision on Hazard, who is now under the supervision of Real Madrid conditioning coach Antonio Pintus and his team. They are hoping to get Hazard back in shape before the season begins. The player most of all, is hoping to stay out of injury trouble in order to finally show the Real Madrid faithful what he's got.

Ancelotti also has a returning Gareth Bale on his roster, with the Welshman also determined to stay with the club until his contract runs out in 2022.

Club president Florentino Perez had been hoping to bring in Kylian Mbappe from PSG, but the French club has been unwilling to listen to offers. For now, Austrian star David Alaba is the club's biggest summer signing. He was officially presented last week after after joining on a free transfer from Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.