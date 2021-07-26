After making it clear that he isn't planning to renew his contract with Real Madrid, Raphael Varane may soon be on his way to join Premier League side Manchester United. Recent reports have revealed that the two clubs are neck deep in negotiations about the defender's imminent move.

It was earlier revealed that the World Cup-winning player had already agreed personal terms with the Red Devils. However, the deal can't be finalised until Real Madrid and Manchester United agree on the transfer fees and other terms of the move. The initial offers from Manchester were rejected by the Spanish giants, but it is believed that they are now closer to a compromise.

Goal reports that Varane will likely be on his way to Old Trafford this summer, with both sides working hard to make the deal happen. The earlier offers by the Premier League side did not meet the La Liga outfit's valuation of the player, but it is now believed a compromise is about to be reached in the vicinity of €45m (£39/$53m) and €55m (£47m/$65m).

United is on a mission to challenge city rivals Manchester City for the title next season, and Varane is a major part of their plans. The club had already signed Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortund earlier this summer, and Varane is the next piece of the puzzle.

With the Frenchman refusing to sign a new deal with Real Madrid, the club has no choice but to cash in on him this summer instead of losing him on a free transfer at the end of the season. Los Blancos were not keen to let Varane leave after the departure of captain and fellow defender Sergio Ramos, but the arrival of David Alaba from Bayern Munich softened the blow.

Varane was initially believed to be eyeing a move to Paris Saint-Germain, but the French giants decided to swoop in to sign Ramos as soon as it became known that he was not extending his Real Madrid contract.

That gave Manchester United the opportunity to enter the picture and make a move for the defender. They have reportedly offered a lengthy five-year deal, which could see the Frenchman establish himself as a club legend if his tenure goes well.

Varane joined Real Madrid's pre-season training, but was noticeably absent in their friendly match against Rangers in Glasgow on Monday.