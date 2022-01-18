Barcelona's path to signing their top striker target in the summer got a lot clearer after Real Madrid decided to focus their attentions elsewhere. Borussia Dortmund forward Erling Haaland is expected to be the top target for a number of top European clubs and the La Liga giants are among them.

The Catalan giants' financial crisis is no secret, but despite that they are confident about challenging the likes of Manchester City and Manchester United for the Norway international's signature. Real were also expected to be among the top contenders, with Florentino Perez looking to reignite the "Galactico Era" at the new Santiago Bernabeu next season.

According to Barca Blaugranes, the Madrid giants have decided to end their interest in the Dortmund forward with the club keen to focus all their attention on Kylian Mbappe. Real have been on the trail of the Paris Saint-Germain forward since last summer, and are hoping to sign him on a free transfer in July this year.

Perez is keen to pair Mbappe alongside Karim Benzema and Vinicius Jr as a new look front line and is not keen on entering a bidding war for Haaland. Moreover, the Real Madrid president does not have the best relationship with Haaland's agent Mino Raiola, who will be the main point of contact for all interested clubs.

Barcelona are keen to bring Haaland to the Camp Nou and have already held meetings with Raiola about potentially signing him this summer or the next. They are aware that at the moment they could struggle owing to their financial problems, but Raiola has suggested that his client could spend another season in Germany before making a move.

However, Barcelona are likely to face major competition from reigning Premier League champions Manchester City. Pep Guardiola is a big admirer of the Norwegian marksman, and has reportedly made signing him this summer his top priority.