Fans were understandably disappointed to learn that Regé-Jean Page will not be in "Bridgerton" season 2. The actor has his reasons for refusing to return to the Netflix show and that includes his burgeoning career.

Sources close to the show told The Hollywood Reporter that the English actor initially only had a one-year deal for "Bridgerton." That means he was never part of season 2 given that the instalment will follow in the trajectory of Julia Quinn's second book.

Simon, or the Duke of Hastings, was no longer part of the second book as the story focused on Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey). But Page's popularity from playing the duke in season 1 prompted the Shondaland series to offer him guest appearances in three to five episodes in "Bridgerton" season 2.

Even though the instalment never included his character, production reached out to his camp in January or February to ask him to return. However, he refused to reprise his role and turned down a $50,000 offer per episode for "a multitude of reasons" not yet known. But insiders claimed the actor is focused on his burgeoning career and venturing into movies.

Page has just wrapped up production on the Russo Brothers' Netflix movie "The Gray Man" where he stars opposite some of Hollywood's big names including Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling. He also stars alongside Chris Pine and Michelle Rodriguez in Paramount's film adaptation of "Dungeons and Dragons." Suffice to say that he has received numerous film deals since his breakout role in "Bridgerton."

It is also worthy to mention that the 31-year old initially agreed to play the Duke of Hastings because of its one-year deal. He considered the role to be a "one-season arc." It has a "beginning, middle, end" where he could come in and "contribute my bit, and then the Bridgerton family rolls on."

Meanwhile, Page's leading lady in season 1, Phoebe Dynevor, will return for "Bridgerton" season 2. The actress will reprise her role as Daphne Bridgerton although it is likely she will only have guest appearances too, as the instalment will focus on the romantic adventures of her older brother Anthony.