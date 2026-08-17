A Reddit user earning $87,500 a year has shared how an $11,000 credit card debt carrying a steep 30% annual percentage rate (APR) pushed them to rethink their finances and create a plan to become debt-free within 21 months.

The posts, shared on r/Debt, trace the user's journey from asking whether a balance transfer made financial sense to building a structured repayment strategy after qualifying for a 0% introductory APR offer.

For borrowers facing high-interest credit card balances, the conversation highlights how emergency expenses can quickly spiral into long-term debt, even for higher earners.

A High Salary Didn't Prevent High-Interest Debt

In the original post, Redditor u/DryRice9858 outlined their finances while asking for advice. The user reported:

Gross annual salary: $87,500

Capital One credit card debt: $11,000

Monthly rent: $1,100

Utilities: About $180

Car insurance: $150

Gym membership: $159

The biggest concern wasn't simply the size of the balance but the 30% APR, which the Redditor described as 'eating me alive'. The user asked, 'I want to move this cc debt to a balance transfer credit card? Is that smart to do?' adding that they wanted realistic expectations for monthly repayments.

Redditors Supported the Strategy but Urged Discipline

Most commenters agreed that transferring the balance to a 0% balance transfer credit card could significantly reduce interest costs. However, they warned that the strategy would only succeed if the user avoided building up fresh debt.

One commenter wrote: 'If you can do a balance transfer and actually pay it off, sure. But most people just get a balance transfer and then run back up debt on the original card and now they're in twice the debt.' Another shared how repeated balance transfers eventually led to six-figure debt, calling them 'an out until I got in too deep.'

Others encouraged the Redditor to build a complete monthly budget, noting that groceries, fuel, medical costs, and vehicle maintenance had not been included. Several recommended using simple budgeting tools, such as Excel spreadsheets or EveryDollar, to track spending.

Emergency Bills Drove the Debt Higher

As the discussion continued, the Redditor explained that the balance was largely caused by unexpected expenses rather than everyday spending. 'I've had the card paused since Jan and only been using my debt,' they wrote.

The user added that costly veterinary bills and car repairs had contributed significantly to the debt, saying they were now 'too scared to ever use a credit card again.' That explanation reassured many commenters who had initially worried the balance transfer might simply become another source of debt.

A 21-Month Payoff Plan Became the Goal

About a month later, the Redditor returned with an update after researching a Wells Fargo balance transfer card. By then, the balance had already fallen to about $10,500. The offer included:

0% introductory APR for 21 months

5% balance transfer fee

No annual fee

Credit score of approximately 698

The Redditor estimated essential monthly living costs, including rent, insurance, utilities, petrol, groceries, and dog food, at around $2,919 a month. Asked whether the balance could be cleared before the promotional period expired, they replied: 'I really believe so.'

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Based on the updated balance, paying off approximately $10,500 over 21 months would require average monthly repayments of roughly $500, giving the user a realistic path to avoid paying interest once the promotional period expires.

The Redditor's experience illustrates that overcoming expensive credit card debt rarely comes from a single financial fix. Instead, the discussion highlights how reducing interest costs, maintaining a realistic budget, and making consistent repayments can help turn an overwhelming five-figure balance into a manageable goal, even after costly emergencies.