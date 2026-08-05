For many homeowners, making the final mortgage payment feels like reaching the finish line. It's the moment they can finally say the property is completely theirs.

However, one person's viral post on X challenged that idea. The post, shared by X user @Owennfa, sparked debate about the hidden costs of homeownership. 'Thirty years. Bank sent the deed over, congratulations, it's yours free and clear,' they wrote. 'Two weeks later the county tax bill shows up. $9,400.'

I Paid off my mortgage last month. Thirty years.



Bank sent the deed over, congratulations, it's yours free and clear.



Two weeks later the county tax bill shows up. $9,400. And that's not a one time thing, that's every year until I die.



Stop paying it and eventually they take... — Owen (@Owennfa) August 3, 2026

This highlights a reality that can be easy to overlook: the mortgage may end, but the bills don't.

The Price of Truly Owning a Home

For a lot of households, the final mortgage payment represents freedom from years of financial obligations. However, reaching that point does not eliminate all housing expenses. One is still responsible for recurring expenses such as property taxes, insurance premiums, repairs, and regular upkeep.

Among these costs, property taxes are one of the few that can continue indefinitely. They help fund essential community services, including education, infrastructure, emergency services, and other local programmes. Unlike mortgage payments, property taxes do not have a set end date.

The user also stressed on X that the $9,400 bill was not a one-off charge but a yearly responsibility. 'And that's not a one-time thing, that's every year until I die,' the post stated. 'Stop paying it, and eventually they take the house.' The post sparked a broader discussion about whether homeowners truly own their homes if they can ultimately lose them because of unpaid property taxes.

A Fixed Mortgage Doesn't Mean Fixed Housing Costs

Many buyers are comfortable with a fixed-rate mortgage because they know what their loan payments will be. However, the mortgage is only one component of the long-term cost of homeownership and other expenses may increase over time.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) notes that a mortgage is only a part of the financial commitment of homeownership. Although a fixed-rate loan helps keep principal and interest payments predictable, owners may still face rising costs for property taxes, insurance, maintenance, and repairs.

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Many homeowners pay property taxes and insurance through an escrow account while they have a mortgage. After the mortgage is paid off, those bills are usually paid directly to the tax authority or insurance provider rather than through the lender.

Although the way those expenses are paid may change, owners remain responsible for them throughout the life of the property. As property taxes, insurance, and maintenance costs change over time, the overall cost of homeownership can change as well. That can be challenging for first-time buyers who budget around their initial mortgage payment without accounting for future increases in those expenses.

How Homeowners Can Prepare

As housing expenses continue to climb, experts say that one has to look beyond the monthly mortgage payment and prepare for the full cost of ownership. Reinaldo Gonzalez, founder of InvesTeam Realty, said many buyers concentrate on the mortgage while overlooking the additional costs that come with owning a property. 'The mortgage payment often draws the most attention. All the other expenses are usually just filed under "we'll deal with it later," but the truth is, later arrives quickly.'

Becoming mortgage-free does not mean housing costs disappear. Homeowners typically still have to cover property taxes, insurance, maintenance, and repairs, and those expenses can fluctuate over time. Those ongoing costs remain an important part of the long-term financial commitment of homeownership.