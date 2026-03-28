James Tolkan has passed away at the age of 94. The veteran actor is best known for his role as Gerald Strickland, the strict principal at Hill Valley High School in the 'Back to the Future' trilogy. He also starred in the 1986 film 'Top Gun' alongside Tom Cruise.

The photos of Tolkan below serve as a tribute to his life and career, accompanied by memories from the industry friends now mourning his passing.

A 'Kind, Beautiful, Wonderful Actor and Friend'

Tolkan's longtime friend and fellow actor Lea Thompson was among the first to pay tribute. On her Instagram account, Thompson shared several throwback photographs alongside a heartfelt caption.

'James Tolkan. Oh boy, I loved this man. What a kind, beautiful, wonderful actor and friend. He loved his work, his family, and his fans. We had so many good times with our #backtothefuture family. Rest in peace, you were never a slacker. You were the best,' she wrote.

A Beloved Husband

A moment of silence, please, and one last uptight bow tie while wagging an accusatory finger at a perceived “slacker” with the passing of James “Vice Principal Strickland” Tolkan. pic.twitter.com/SFNdDhct7i — Jeff Domingues (@jeffdomingues) March 28, 2026

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Tolkan is survived by his wife of 54 years, Parmelle Welles. The couple did not have children together, but both shared a deep love of animals. Tolkan and Welles first met in the 1970s while working at a theatre, and married in 1971.

Welles has kept a relatively low profile throughout her husband's career. She graduated from Smith College in 1970. Throughout those early years, as Tolkan navigated the challenges of establishing himself in Hollywood, Welles remained a constant source of support.

'I didn't know what I was getting into when I arrived in New York... my money ran out. It was a semi-nomadic life, but it was full of promise. The only requirement was to stay in the game until the planets aligned,' he said in an earlier interview.

Mourned by Many

Youth pastor and celebrity evangelist Dylan Novak also paid tribute to Tolkan on Instagram, sharing a throwback photograph taken in August 2025 with the actor, his wife Morgan Novak, and their child.

'We first met James in Orlando back in 2019, and thankfully, we were able to revisit him in August of last year. He was a class act, a very kind soul, and was moved to tears by the gift and conversation. As we were walking away in August, he grabbed my hand, pulled me in for a hug, and gave me a kiss on the cheek, thanking me for caring about him. Please keep his wife and family in your prayers during this difficult time,' Novak wrote.

One of His Last Outings

Speaking with People, a crew member from 'Back to the Future' also recalled seeing Tolkan at a convention in October 2025, one of his final public appearances.

'Well, we sat next to each other, you know, meeting fans. He was so good with the fans because he never turned down a request to do a photo nose-to-nose like he was with Michael [J. Fox] in the movie, and you know, call them slackers and play with them,' the crew member said.

Following his passing, Tolkan's family has encouraged fans to donate to their local chapters of the Humane Society. The actor was an active member of the Tri Lakes Humane Society, reflecting a lifelong love of animals. The organisation is dedicated to preventing animal cruelty and providing welfare for neglected and abandoned animals.