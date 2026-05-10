Joni Lamb, the popular evangelist and co-founder of the Daystar Television Network, passed away on 7 May 2026. She was 65 years old, and passed away at her home in Bedford, Texas, after her health quickly took a turn for the worse.

While fans and viewers are grieving her loss, public focus is already shifting toward the complicated future of her personal estate. The estrangement involving her son Jonathan and his wife Suzy has cast a shadow over her $40 million (£29.6 million) estate.

How a $40 Million Estate Could Spark a Bitter Succession Battle

Prior to her passing, the executive took steps to ensure her broadcasting empire would continue without interruption. She established a formal continuity plan alongside the board of directors for the Daystar Television Network.

The organisation released a statement confirming an executive leadership team is already managing operations. The network announced, 'Previously, (Joni Lamb) worked with the board to ensure an executive leadership team was in place so that the ministry would continue uninterrupted...We will keep broadcasting the Gospel of Jesus Christ to every nation, alongside you.'

While the company's future seems securely planned, the fate of her personal fortune remains uncertain. She leaves behind her second husband, Douglas Weiss, following the death of her first husband, Marcus Lamb.

Read more Joni Lamb Cause of Death Update: Daystar Reveals Hidden Illness As Husband Details Heartbreak Joni Lamb Cause of Death Update: Daystar Reveals Hidden Illness As Husband Details Heartbreak

She is survived by three children: Jonathan Lamb, Rebecca Lamb, and Rachel Lamb Brown. With clear divisions inside the family, the distribution of her estate has not been publicly confirmed.

Her assets are estimated at $40 million (£29.6 million), which includes a multi-state real estate portfolio valued over $11 million (£8.1 million). These financial details remain a private legal matter and have not been publicly disclosed.

Why Shocking Abuse Cover-Up Claims Fractured the Lamb Family

The intense rift between the evangelist and her son stems directly from allegations regarding a child sexual abuse cover-up. Jonathan and Suzy allege that the matriarch failed to take appropriate action to protect their young daughter.

They claim she sided with a male family member who allegedly committed the abuse in order to protect the organisation's reputation. Jonathan said the family rift stemmed from his refusal to sign a non-disclosure agreement that he alleged was designed to keep the abuse claims quiet. According to his account, this refusal led directly to his demotion and eventual termination from his position at the network.

I still remember the video Joni Lamb dropped right after Jonathan & Suzy went public. The look in her eyes when she called Suzy “his wife” instead of “daughter-in-law” said everything.



As the months went on, more broadcasters walked. It was brutal and the internet did what the… pic.twitter.com/u9kAu5DdJg — Alistair Merryman (@AlistairMerrym1) May 9, 2026

What Caused the Sudden Deterioration of Joni Lamb's Health

Representatives for the television network confirmed she had been fighting prolonged major medical issues in private. The situation escalated significantly when a severe back injury complicated her pre-existing conditions.

Her physical state worsened rapidly in the days leading up to her death despite medical intervention. The network highlighted that this sudden decline surprised many within her inner circle.

The organisation shared, 'The back injury compounded those challenges and led to a more serious medical situation than anyone anticipated.' The statement noted her medical team made dedicated efforts to stabilise her condition.

The announcement continued, 'Despite the dedicated efforts of her medical team and the prayers of so many around the world, her condition worsened in the last few days.' It concluded, 'Joni's love for the Lord and for the people we serve shaped this ministry from the beginning. We grieve her loss, and we are grateful for the legacy of faith she leaves behind.'

The passing of the religious figure marks the end of an era for her audience. However, unresolved family tensions ensure her legacy will remain under intense public scrutiny.