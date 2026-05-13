Donald Gibb, the American actor best known for playing fraternity member 'Ogre' in the Revenge of the Nerds films and martial artist Ray Jackson in Bloodsport, has died aged 71. TMZ first reported the news after speaking with Gibb's son, Travis, who confirmed the actor died on Tuesday evening at his home in Texas following health complications.

According to statements, Gibb was surrounded by family members at the time of his death. His family also requested privacy as they mourned the actor, who remained a recognisable figure among fans of 1980s action and comedy films.

News of Gibb's death prompted tributes and retrospective posts across social media, where fans shared photographs and clips from his best-known film and television appearances. Many remembered the actor for his physically imposing screen presence and recurring roles in cult classics throughout the 1980s and 1990s.

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Breakout Role in 'Revenge of the Nerds'

Gibb became widely known after appearing in the 1984 comedy Revenge of the Nerds as Frederick 'Ogre' Palowaski, a loud and intimidating fraternity member who later became one of the franchise's most memorable recurring characters.

He reprised the role in Revenge of the Nerds II: Nerds in Paradise in 1987 and later returned for the 1994 television film Revenge of the Nerds IV: Nerds in Love.

The role helped establish Gibb as a familiar character actor during a period when large ensemble comedies and action films dominated Hollywood cinema. His height and athletic build frequently led to casting in physically demanding or intimidating roles across both film and television.

Photos shared online following news of his death revisited several moments from the Revenge of the Nerds series, which remains one of his most closely associated screen credits.

Career Across Film and Television

Outside the Revenge of the Nerds franchise, Gibb also appeared alongside Jean-Claude Van Damme in the 1988 martial arts film Bloodsport, where he played American fighter Ray Jackson. He later reprised the role in a follow-up sequel released in the 1990s.

According to Variety, Gibb's later film appearances included Hancock, Grind, The Biggest Fan and The Lightning Bug. His television credits included appearances in The X-Files, Magnum, P.I., The A-Team, Seinfeld, Days of Our Lives and The Young and the Restless.

He also provided voice work for several video games, including Mafia II, Rage and Alter Echo.

Born in New York City in 1954, Gibb originally pursued athletics before moving into acting. One of his earliest film roles came in Clint Eastwood's 1980 comedy Any Which Way You Can, where he appeared as a henchman.

Tributes Follow News of Death

Following confirmation of his death, fans and entertainment pages shared tribute posts highlighting Gibb's work in comedy, action and television projects over several decades.

Many online reactions focused on his performances in Revenge of the Nerds and Bloodsport, both of which continue attracting cult audiences years after their original release.

Gibb's death marks the loss of another actor associated with a generation of 1980s studio comedies and action films that later developed strong followings through home video and television reruns.