Kim Mathers, the former wife of rapper Eminem, has pleaded no contest following an impaired driving arrest connected to a crash in Michigan earlier this year. The 51-year-old appeared in court on Monday after prosecutors accused her of operating a vehicle while impaired and leaving the scene of a collision.

According to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, the incident took place on 16 February in Chesterfield Township. Prosecutors alleged Mathers was driving a white Range Rover when she struck a parked Dodge Ram pickup truck, pushing it roughly 50 feet from its original position before leaving the scene.

Police later located the damaged vehicle at Mathers's residence. Court records and police reports stated officers observed signs of impairment, including slurred speech and glossy eyes. Reports also stated children were inside the vehicle at the time of the crash, adding to public attention surrounding the case.

Kim Mathers Pleads No Contest in Michigan Crash Case

Eminem's baby momma, Kim Mathers, was spotted out in public after a long time... many are now making fun of her appearance. pic.twitter.com/eV2567Gwda — DramaAlert (@DramaAlert) November 6, 2025

Mathers entered a no contest plea to charges of operating while impaired and failure to stop after a collision during her arraignment in New Baltimore's 42-2 District Court. Under Michigan law, a no contest plea carries the same legal effect as a guilty plea for sentencing purposes, although it does not involve a formal admission of guilt.

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The charges are punishable by up to 93 days in jail. Mathers is scheduled to return to court for sentencing on 17 June.

Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido addressed the case in a public statement following the hearing.

'Driving under the influence is not a lapse in judgment — it is a deliberate decision that puts every person on the road at risk,' Lucido said. 'There is always another option — call a ride, designate a driver, make a plan.'

Mathers's attorney did not publicly comment following the hearing.

Previous Legal Issues and Recovery Struggles

The latest case is not the first time Mathers has faced legal issues connected to driving offences. In 2015, she crashed a Cadillac Escalade into a utility pole and ditch in Macomb Township.

Mathers later stated during a radio interview that the 2015 crash had been a suicide attempt and said she had consumed alcohol beforehand. She was later sentenced to probation and fined in connection with the incident.

Court records also show Mathers faced drug-related charges in the early 2000s, including possession of a controlled substance and driving offences. In 2004, she was sentenced to jail time and ordered into a rehabilitation programme following a probation violation.

In more recent years, Mathers publicly discussed efforts to maintain sobriety and improve her mental health following several family tragedies, including the deaths of close relatives.

Crash Draws Renewed Attention to Eminem Family

Eminem and his ex-wife Kim Scott Mathers during a court appearance in 2001.



Eminem and Kim’s relationship was a relentless cycle of love and volatility, leading them to divorce in 2001 only to remarry in 2006, they lasted just three months before they split for good pic.twitter.com/IPlLspJQ4c — 𝘾𝙈 (@charlesmore25) April 14, 2026

Eminem and his Ex wife Kim Mathers, Eminem gotta step in 😭 pic.twitter.com/BqYrY0tS8l — 𝘾𝙈 (@charlesmore25) April 25, 2026

Kim Mathers and Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, have remained closely associated in public culture for decades because of their highly publicised relationship and the rapper's repeated references to their marriage in his music. Although the pair divorced in 2006, they have continued co-parenting their children and have occasionally spoken publicly about maintaining family support during difficult periods.

Renewed public discussion followed reports that children were present during the February crash, especially after news of the court hearing emerged. The legal proceedings are still ongoing as the court considers the penalties connected to the impaired driving and collision-related charges.