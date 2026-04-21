Family and friends close to Patrick Muldoon are left grieving following the untimely death of the 57-year-old actor. News of the death of the former Melrose Place actor was shared by his sister, Shana Muldoon-Zappa, who revealed that he died of a heart attack.

According to Muldoon-Zappa via TMZ, her brother was having coffee with his partner, Miriam Rothbart, at their Beverly Hills home on Sunday morning, 19 April. He then went to take a shower.

Patrick Muldoon's Death Shocks Loved Ones

Miriam found it unusual that Patrick took a long time in the shower, according to Shana. When she went to check, she found actor unconscious on the bathroom floor.

Read more How Did Patrick Muldoon Die? Cause of Death, Net Worth and Details of His Private Life How Did Patrick Muldoon Die? Cause of Death, Net Worth and Details of His Private Life

'She called 911, and she was trying to bring him back, then the paramedics got there. My parents were at our house because we're all in LA, and we all ran over there. But by the time we got there, he was gone,' Shana said in another report by the Daily Mail.

The heart attack was shocking, given that Patrick appeared to be in good health. According to Shana, he had no known health conditions and was physically fit.

'He's so healthy, he's an ex-athlete, he goes to jiu-jitsu, he's a martial artist, he runs, he works out. It seems like he was at a high point in his life. And then to just [die] suddenly, it's just unbelievable,' Muldoon-Zappa said.

Muldoon's death from a heart attack was confirmed by paramedics who responded to the call. They added that there were no signs that he was suffering beforehand and no indications of distress. The death was described as sudden and unexpected.

'Inconsolable' Denise Richards

Beyond his immediate family and those close to him, one person devastated by the news was Muldoon's former girlfriend, Denise Richards. The pair dated sporadically in the 1990s before eventually going their separate ways.

'She's devastated. Really, really sad,' an unnamed source claimed via the Daily Mail. 'I'd even call her inconsolable. She can't stop crying.'

However, the relationship did not end their friendship, with the pair remaining close. They even walked the red carpet together at the Saturn Awards in March.

'It was so amicable that they were better friends than lovers and they remained in constant contact. She was his biggest supporter, he was hers,' the source added.

Better Off as Friends

Although they did not end up together, mutual respect and admiration remained. Patrick became close to Richards' children with Charlie Sheen, Lola and Sami.

Lola reportedly once begged her mother to reunite with Patrick. However, their arrangement ultimately worked better as a friendship.

The Saved by the Bell star was well loved by Richards' daughters. Lola paid tribute to Muldoon, recalling how he made her mother laugh and brightened her day.

'I will really miss hearing my mom laugh on the phone with you. Your voice always brightened my day, and I'm gonna miss hearing it, but I know my mom will more. We will never stop talking about you,' Lola Sheen posted on Instagram.

Before his untimely death, Patrick shared news of a new project titled Kockroach on his Instagram account. The film is directed by Matt Ross and features Chris Hemsworth, Taron Egerton and Alec Baldwin.

Muldoon is survived by his partner Miriam, as well as his parents, Deanna and Patrick Muldoon Sr., his sister Shana, brother-in-law Ahmet Zappa and niece Halo and nephew Arrow.