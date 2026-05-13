Katy Perry recently shared a playful reaction to her ex, Josh Groban, getting engaged.

On social media, the 'Firework' singer shared a video of herself emotionally reacting to the news of Groban's engagement. A screenshot of a news article appears in the background as Perry pours herself a drink and pretends to cry while taking a sip. The video is set to Perry's 2010 hit 'The One That Got Away', a song believed to be about Groban.

While some fans were reminded of the pair's past romance, others were surprised to learn they once dated. Here's a look back at their brief romance in 2009.

Katy Perry and Josh Groban's 2009 Romance

The singers briefly dated in 2009. Groban opened up about his relationship with Perry in a 2013 interview, saying, 'We're very good friends. We met before her first album was even released, and we hit it off because we're both goofballs.'

Following the release of Perry's 2010 hit 'The One That Got Away', there was speculation about who the song was about. In a 2017 livestream, Perry referred to Groban as 'the one that got away.'

The next year, Groban shared his reaction to Perry calling him 'the one that got away', saying that he was surprised by it.

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'I was not expecting that. That was a double take and a spit of my coffee when I saw that. It's very sweet of her to say that. I'm very flattered by it. But I was very surprised by it too,' he said.

Groban, however, added that he had doubts the song is about him: 'I listened to the lyrics of the song. And I'm like, "I never owned a Mustang. I don't have a tattoo. Are you sure that's about me?"' Groban then said that they realised they were better as friends.

'We were both very private and we realized we were better as friends. And we've been very, very good friends to this day. She's the best,' Groban said.

Josh Groban and Natalie McQueen's Engagement

Groban is engaged to his longtime partner, Natalie McQueen, a 36-year-old English singer and stage actress from Essex, United Kingdom.

He announced his engagement last April 21, sharing the news on Instagram alongside photos of a Disneyland proposal.

'MY BEST FRIEND SAID YES!!! Sharing this life with you is my happiest place, @nataliemcqueen. Thank you @disneyweddings for helping make the best day of our lives (so far) so magical,' he wrote.

Groban opened up about their relationship in a 2024 interview with PEOPLE, saying that communication is the key to their connection.

'We really like to communicate. We're both people pleasers and we're both introverts, so that can sometimes mean that it takes a little bit of prodding, like, "No, how are you really feeling?" And so we always just want to make things great for each other.'

He also added, 'At the end of the day, we just love each other a lot, respect each other and try to make each day better than less.'

Perry, on the other hand, was previously married to Russell Brand from 2010 to 2012 and was in a long-term relationship with Orlando Bloom from 2016 to 2025. She is currently dating former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.