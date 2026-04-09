The acting world is mourning the loss of Michael Patrick, who passed away recently at the age of 35 following a courageous three-year health battle.

The Belfast-born actor, known for his role in the sixth series of Game of Thrones, breathed his last while staying at a hospice. His wife, Naomi Sheehan, broke the news of his passing in an emotional social media update on Wednesday, 8 April.

Tributes Pour in for the Game of Thrones Star

For three years, Patrick fought Motor Neurone Disease, a condition the MND Association describes as a relentless assault on the nervous system that eventually stops muscles from functioning. While his loved ones haven't specified the particular strain he faced, ALS remains the most frequent type of this terminal illness.

'Last night, Mick sadly passed away in the Northern Ireland Hospice,' Sheehan shared. She explained that his journey with Motor Neurone Disease started on 1 February 2023, eventually leading to his hospice stay 10 days ago.

During his time there, a dedicated team looked after him until he passed away quietly, with his family and closest friends gathered around. His wife added that the depth of their heartbreak is simply beyond what words can say.

A Vibrant Legacy Defined by Spirit and Laughter

In her tribute, she remarked that many viewed Mick as a true light for those fortunate enough to know him, a sentiment that held throughout his entire life, not just during his recent health struggles. She described his time as being remarkably full, defined by a vibrant spirit and a laugh that drew others in. To her, he was a 'titan of a ginger haired man.'

She wrapped up by expressing deep gratitude for everyone who stood by them during the past few years. She mentioned that Mick was particularly fond of a Brendan Behan quote that felt right for the moment, which suggested that the essentials in life are simply having food, drink, and someone to offer love. Her final message urged others not to complicate things, but to simply eat, drink, and love.

Transparency Throughout a Difficult Health Journey

Even with his condition, he stayed open about his personal struggles and kept his followers informed. Last November, Patrick and his wife started a GoFundMe fundraiser to pay for a tracheostomy. In the end, he chose to cancel the surgery because the practical challenges proved too difficult to overcome.

The actor's last update on social media appeared on 6 February, where he shared that his doctor predicted he had roughly 12 months remaining. He told his followers that he still had plenty of plans and much to live for.

From Cambridge Footlights to International Screens

Beyond his appearance in Game of Thrones, Patrick's career included roles in Blue Lights and This Town, along with the BBC production My Left Nut, a series he helped write based on his own youth. His acting credits also spanned half a dozen episodes of Blasts from the Past and a recurring part in The Spectacular, alongside numerous other projects. His final credit was in the German television film Mordlichtern- Tod auf den Färöer Inseln, which debuted in 2025.

According to Patrick's IMDb profile, he first explored his passion for the stage at the University of Cambridge, where he was a member of the renowned Cambridge Footlights comedy group. He went on to further his training at the Mountview Academy of Theatre Arts in London.