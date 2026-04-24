There is a number that circulates quietly among producers who have been in this business long enough to remember when original films got made: 18 percent. That is Hollywood's current share of qualified film and television projects, down from 23 percent just three years ago. A contraction that doesn't make many headlines but defines nearly everything about what is and isn't getting greenlit right now.

The mechanics are straightforward, if painful. Studios retreated into franchise territory because the margin of error on a $60 million original is unforgiving in a way that a $200 million IP extension, paradoxically, is not. The streamers, who absorbed a decade's worth of independent creative energy, have since pivoted toward profitability, which translates operationally to smaller orders, narrower bets, and a preference for data-validated demand over creative instinct. The foreign presales market, historically the financial oxygen that kept mid-budget films alive, has tightened further still. International buyers want recognisable IP. They are not writing seven-figure commitments for an original thriller from a first-time director, regardless of the script's quality.

The economic architecture that once made a $40 million original pencil out, with presales covering a meaningful chunk of budget, domestic theatrical providing upside, and home video and international filling gaps, barely exists in its prior form. Entertainment industry layoffs topped 17,000 in 2025 alone. Filming activity in Los Angeles dropped 40 percent from 2022 levels before falling another 13 percent in a single summer. The industry is not experiencing a correction. It is experiencing structural failure.

The Company That Is Changing It

For nearly two years, Acme AI & FX has operated without a public website, without a PR operation, and without a single press announcement. That is not an oversight. It is a strategy.

What the company has been building in that time is something the industry has discussed in theory but never seen executed at scale: a production infrastructure that uses proprietary AI technology to dramatically reduce the physical cost of filmmaking without eliminating actors or department heads, but rather empowers them further. Actors perform. Directors direct. Writers write. Department heads run their departments. What Acme eliminates is the industrial-era apparatus surrounding those creative acts, including location scouts, set construction, travel, permits, and the logistical sprawl that routinely consumes 20 to 30 percent of a feature budget before a single frame of story is captured.

The technical centerpiece is performance capture shot on Acme's proprietary grey stage, with AI-generated environments built to full photorealism around the actors. Not impressive-for-AI photorealistic, but photorealistic by the standards of a 60-foot theatrical screen, according to those who have seen it. Every exterior, interior, and landscape that would traditionally require a location and a construction budget is instead built digitally. The performances remain entirely actor-driven. This is not digital puppetry. Nobody is being replaced or replicated. The actors act. The world around them is rendered. As important is Acme's proprietary pre-production and production software, a technology that has been making waves through Hollywood. We requested a demo but were told it was not for the press to see. We have been told that it makes pre-production seamless, organised and efficient for AI production. That it saves $15 million or more dollars on a big production and that there is nothing close to it in the industry. Our patent research shows over 40 patents or patents pending, and a source close to them has confirmed they have fielded offers, but apparently are not ready to sell.

The other unique piece is their proprietary grey stage setup. One individual who spent time at Acme's London facility and declined to be named due to NDA obligations described what they observed: 'You've got to see it. Over a one-week period, I watched numerous studio heads come through. Most of them arrived ready to dismiss the whole concept. Every single one left asking some version of 'how quickly can we start'.

The Economics of the Argument

Acme's cost structure, as described by those familiar with the company's operations, delivers a film at roughly 20 percent of traditional below-the-line cost while compressing shoot schedules by 60 to 70 percent. The implications for the greenlight problem are significant. A $50 million film that a studio won't touch because the downside risk exceeds its risk appetite becomes, at Acme's cost structure, a substantially similar film made for a fraction of that number. The risk-reward math changes, not just for sequels and franchise extensions, but for original stories, character-driven dramas, and the ambitious genre films that have been economically priced out of the conversation.

Garrett Grant, who joined Acme as a partner after a 25-year production career, described the practical experience on set: 'My entire department is intact. My crew is working. The difference is I'm not spending three weeks in prep dealing with location permits and weather covers and travel logistics. We're just making the movie. I've never had a shoot move this fast without something falling apart.'

'Killing Satoshi' and the Proof of Concept

The flagship production that brings Acme's model out of the abstract is Killing Satoshi, a $70 million conspiracy thriller directed by Doug Liman and starring Casey Affleck, Pete Davidson, Gal Gadot, and Isla Fisher. The film was shot entirely on Acme's grey stage with AI-generated environments, in partnership with 30 Ninjas. Nick Schenk, who wrote Gran Torino for Clint Eastwood, penned the original screenplay.

The subject matter, centering on the mystery of Satoshi Nakamoto, the anonymous inventor of Bitcoin who allegedly still controls a wallet worth tens of billions, and the forces working to keep that identity hidden, is precisely the kind of high-concept, non-franchise original that the traditional studio system has largely stopped making. Acme made it.

Behind it, the pipeline is already filling. The trailer for Stop That Train, a new Adam Shankman film with Acme AI serving as VFX partner, has already dropped. The company currently has more than 15 projects, features and television both, in various stages of development and production, alongside advertising work. This is not a proof-of-concept experiment. It is a production operation scaling in real time.

A senior executive at a major talent agency, speaking in background, framed the market significance this way: 'The foreign sales conversation has gotten brutal. Buyers want IP, they want franchise, they want safety. But when you can show a film with a real director and real cast at this budget level, the risk profile changes completely. I've already had two distributors ask what else Acme has coming. That never happens with a company this new.'

The Pattern Behind the Partnership

The leadership group, Ryan Kavanaugh, Garrett Grant, Lawrence Grey, and Matthew Kavanaugh, brings a combination of production pedigree and financial engineering experience that is unusual in this industry.

Kavanaugh's history is worth understanding in full, including the parts that generated unflattering coverage. His company Relativity Media underwent a hostile takeover in 2015, which led to a Chapter 11 filing and, after a two-year legal process, he was able to buy it back out of bankruptcy. The episode made him a convenient target. The fraud lawsuit brought by hedge fund RKA generated significant press. Having combed through the actual legal documents, the reality is that it wasn't or isn't properly covered. What received considerably less (almost none) coverage was the outcome: the case was dismissed on a Motion to Dismiss, meaning a judge determined that RKA, the group that brought this lawsuit which led to all the unflattering coverage, had not established even the basic elements required to proceed. The case was dismissed in full. That is the complete record. Kavanaugh successfully bought back Relativity and sold it to a group called UltraV, Relativity is alive and profitable today.

The fuller record, however, is what makes his involvement with Acme coherent rather than puzzling. In the mid-2000s, Kavanaugh introduced slate financing, bundling groups of films to distribute risk across portfolios rather than individual productions, channeling more than $25 billion into Hollywood through deals with Warner Bros., Universal, Sony, and Lionsgate. He developed the finance structure for post-bankruptcy Marvel that enabled it to operate as an independent studio, laying the groundwork for what became the most valuable entertainment franchise in history. In 2010, he brokered the deal with Netflix that effectively created the subscription video-on-demand window, a transaction that helped push Netflix's market capitalisation from $2 billion to $10 billion. He was among the first to identify that film IP could be systematically repurposed for television, a thesis he articulated at MIPCOM in 2014 to significant skepticism, backed by Catfish, which became MTV's longest-running show in the network's history.

Each of those moves happened when conventional wisdom held that the industry was stuck. Each restructured the underlying economics in a way that unlocked new production. The through-line is not luck or timing. It is a specific orientation toward structural problems, identifying the bottleneck and then building the infrastructure to remove it.

What the Bottleneck Actually Is

The current crisis in Hollywood is not, fundamentally, a capital problem. Netflix alone spends $18 billion annually on content. The bottleneck is production cost, specifically the fact that making a film still requires an industrial-era physical apparatus that pushes budgets past the threshold where anything but a guaranteed hit makes financial sense. Acme's proposition is that this cost structure can be collapsed without collapsing the workforce that produces the creative work worth watching.

That distinction matters more than it might appear. The entertainment industry's anxiety about artificial intelligence has never been solely about the technology itself. It has been about who would wield it and what they would optimise for. A technology company with no production experience optimising for efficiency is a genuinely alarming prospect. A production company with decades of filmmaking experience using AI to restore economic viability to original storytelling is a different proposition entirely.

A director currently working on one of Acme's projects, speaking in background, put it directly: 'I've spent two years getting told no. Not because the scripts aren't good, because the budgets don't work. What Acme has delivered, and soon I will be able to share, is the first real reason to be optimistic about this business that I've had since before the strikes.'

Acme AI & FX, with Killing Satoshi nearing completion and a full production slate behind it, is making a specific argument: that the answer to Hollywood's structural crisis was never a choice between human creativity and technological capability. It was always about building something that refuses to sacrifice one for the other.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​