Jack White has condemned the 22-foot golden statue of Donald Trump unveiled last week at Trump National Doral in Miami, branding the spectacle a symptom of an American culture that 'doesn't even CARE that they make no sense at all.' The rock musician, long a vocal critic of Trump and his supporters, weighed in on Instagram after evangelical leaders gathered to dedicate the towering gilded likeness of the president at his Florida golf resort.

The statue nicknamed 'Don Colossus' by its creators was unveiled on Wednesday at Trump's Doral property, accompanied by a formal dedication led by South Carolina pastor Mark Burns, an outspoken Trump ally who has served as an informal spiritual adviser. The figure shows Trump pumping his fist, echoing the pose he struck after surviving an assassination attempt during a 2024 campaign rally in Pennsylvania. The White House did not respond to a request for comment on White's remarks, and Burns has also not yet commented publicly on the musician's intervention.

White Takes Aim at Golden Trump Spectacle

White posted an image of the $450,000 statue at the weekend, overlaid with a caption that read: 'MAGA Evangelical Leaders Gather in Mar-a-Lago to Bless and Dedicate a Gold Statue to Donald Trump.' That description slightly blurred the geography the dedication took place at Trump National Doral rather than Mar-a-Lago but the mood was plain enough.

'The most frustrating part of modern American life is the attempt to make sense of people who don't even CARE that they make no sense at all,' the 50-year-old wrote to his millions of followers.

Coming from a musician better known for guitar solos than political essays, the line landed like a diagnosis. White has increasingly turned his social media accounts into a running commentary on US politics, and Trump in particular, and he rarely bothers with euphemism. He has previously called Trump a 'vile loser' and an 'obvious fascist,' and there is not much ambiguity in his more recent judgement either: last month he labelled the 79-year-old 'the worst American of all time.'

The latest outburst slots neatly into that pattern. White's target is less a single sculpture than a whole ecosystem around Trump in which political loyalty and religious fervour have become tightly knotted. To White's eye, a gold statue being prayed over by pastors is not a stray oddity but a culmination.

A group of Hasidic rabbis and religious leaders helped unveil a golden statue of Trump at the National Doral Miami.



Follow: @AFpost pic.twitter.com/9H71pGHATq — AF Post (@AFpost) May 10, 2026

Evangelical Defenders Push Back on 'Idol' Claims

Burns, for his part, has tried to head off accusations of idolatry before they stick. In a celebratory post on X after the unveiling, he declared: 'Today at Trump National Doral Miami, history was made. I was deeply honored to lead the dedication event for President Donald Trump and the unveiling of the 22-foot statue created in his honor.'

When challenged on whether a golden Trump might look uncomfortably close to the Bible's warnings about false idols, Burns insisted critics were missing the point. In an interview with James Hanson on LBC, he argued that the statue 'represents the miracle of God, that's what it represents,' not an object of worship in itself.

'I don't know anybody who worships Donald Trump as a God,' he said, drawing a firm line between evangelical support for Trump and the kind of literal deification many of his opponents now accuse his base of flirting with.

White plainly does not buy that distinction. His broader frustration is not only with Trump but with the religious leaders cheering him on. Their blessing of the gold Trump followed another episode that had already pushed him over the edge.

Last month, Trump posted an AI-generated image on Truth Social depicting himself as Jesus Christ. The image was later deleted, after which Trump attempted to play down the blasphemous overtones, saying on 13 April that the graphic was meant to show him as 'a doctor making people better,' adding, 'And I do make people better. I make people a lot better.'

That explanation did nothing to calm White. He fired back on Instagram, turning evangelical rhetoric about the apocalypse back on its authors. 'Remember that anti-Christ you been squawking about all these years and how he'd present himself as Christlike and bring about the end of days with a final war in the Middle East involving Jerusalem? Well... check out your boy now!' he wrote.

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In the space of a few sentences he managed to sum up the unease shared by many secular observers and some uneasy Christians: that a movement which once warned darkly of an antichrist now appears untroubled by a politician casting himself in Christ's image and commemorated in gold.

Nothing in White's tirades, of course, proves that Trump's followers literally see him as divine, and Burns' denial on that point is straightforward. But the row over the statue, and the AI Jesus image before it, exposes something more slippery and less easily measured. It is about how close political devotion can come to religious veneration before even its champions start to flinch and whether, as Jack White clearly suspects, that line has already been crossed.