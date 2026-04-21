were-denise-richards-and-patrick-muldoon-dating-their-30-year-history-explained

Patrick Muldoon's sudden death came as a shock to fans and colleagues, many of whom took to social media to express their grief. His former girlfriend, Denise Richards, has been left inconsolable and devastated in the aftermath, a source told the Daily Mail.

'Patrick is the ex that she had the best relationship with. There was a ton of respect on both sides,' they said. 'It was so amicable that they were better friends than lovers and they remained in constant contact. She was his biggest supporter, he was hers.'

Denise Richards and Patrick Muldoon Dated in the 1990s

Richards and Muldoon were romantically involved for several years, beginning in the late 1990s and continuing into the early 2000s. Richards has said they were together 'for almost five years' and described the relationship as mostly 'on and off.'

The couple first met in 1997 while filming Starship Troopers, with their chemistry quickly developing off-screen. 'We call each other "schweet babe" because we had nicknames on Starship Troopers for everyone,' Richards noted on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, highlighting how embedded their shared history is in the film.

By the early 2000s, their romance had cooled, but they maintained their friendship after splitting. Richards has referred to Muldoon as one of her 'besties' in later years, describing him as a long-standing confidant rather than merely a former flame.

Romance Developed Into Deep Friendship

Read more How Did Patrick Muldoon Die? Cause of Death, Net Worth and Details of His Private Life How Did Patrick Muldoon Die? Cause of Death, Net Worth and Details of His Private Life

Muldoon later entered a two-year relationship around 2023 with Miriam Rothbart, indicating he had moved on from his romance with Richards. He has since described Richards as a 'dear friend,' emphasising that, contrary to speculation, he is not in love with her.

Their paths occasionally crossed in public, including a 2025 episode of Denise Richards & Her Wild Things, where Richards promoted one of Muldoon's music videos. 'You're the hot chick in my music video,' Muldoon quipped, confirming her as the central muse of the track.

In interviews, Richards has admitted that Muldoon was 'the one that got away,' saying their dynamic was rooted in a genuine connection that outlasted fleeting romantic phases.

Muldoon pushed back against rumours that he still harboured feelings for Richards, clarifying on air that he is in a committed relationship and holds only affectionate regard for her. He stressed that their bond is built on decades of shared experiences, not unresolved feelings.

Their friendship endured through multiple relationship changes on both sides, including Muldoon's later relationships with figures such as Juliette Binoche. Despite the romantic shifts, Richards has consistently portrayed him as a constant presence since her early career.

The pair's timeline also reflects how their Hollywood paths kept bringing them back together, from Starship Troopers to reality TV-style reunions over drinks. 'I've known Patrick Muldoon since I was 19 years old,' Richards said in 2019, underscoring how their friendship spans much of her adult life.

Denise Richards' Daughter Shares Heartfelt Tribute

In the wake of Muldoon's recent passing at 57, his decades-long bond with Richards carries added weight. Richards' daughter, Lola, recently reflected on that connection, saying she 'always begged' her mother to rekindle her romance with Muldoon.

'I thought you were the one that was supposed to be in our lives forever,' Lola wrote. 'You were such a huge part of our family and life will never feel the same, but that's just because of how much you impacted us ... I always begged my mom I'm sure she told you that you guys would end up back together haha, but I guess staying best friends was better anyways ... Have fun up there I know you will.'