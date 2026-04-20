Days of Our Lives star Patrick Muldoon has died following cardiac arrest.

Muldoon, known for his roles in Days of Our Lives, Melrose Place and Starship Troopers, died at 57 after suffering a sudden heart attack. His sister, Shana Muldoon-Zappa, confirmed his passing on Sunday at his Beverly Hills home.

Muldoon had coffee with his girlfriend before taking a shower that morning. His girlfriend found him unconscious on the bathroom floor after he took longer than expected, Shana told TMZ. Paramedics attended the scene and attempted to revive him, but were unable to do so.

Muldoon is survived by his partner, Miriam Rothbart, his parents, Deanna and Patrick Muldoon Sr., his sister and brother-in-law, Shana and Ahmet Zappa, and his niece and nephew, Halo and Arrow Zappa.

Putrick Muldoon Honoured by Days of Our Lives Co-Star

This is such heartbreaking news. Pat was a rare kind of person—brilliantly talented, endlessly kind, and generous in spirit. I was so lucky to have worked with him when I first started at Days, he made me feel at ease right away. He brought his unique charm and humor to work… https://t.co/Q5pSQoDdJI — Alison Sweeney (@Ali_Sweeney) April 20, 2026

Days of Our Lives co-star Alison Sweeney took to X to grieve Muldoon's sudden passing and to honour his life. 'This is such heartbreaking news. Pat was a rare kind of person, brilliantly talented, endlessly kind and generous in spirit,' she wrote.

'I was so lucky to have worked with him when I first started at Days. He made me feel at ease right away,' she continued. 'He brought his unique charm and humour to work every day. A truly gifted guy, and one who will be profoundly missed.'

Sweeney's post was flooded with comments and condolences, many from Muldoon's long-time fans. 'I am so devastated and so sad and in so shock!!!' one user wrote. 'He was my first crush on Days! I met so many Days actors, including Alison, but always wanted to meet Patrick. So sad! Gone too soon! RIP.'

Patrick Muldoon had an estimated net worth of £1.1 million ($1.5 million), according to Marca. His wealth came primarily from film and television roles over a 36-year career.

Muldoon's Film and TV Legacy

He is best remembered for playing Austin Reed on Days of Our Lives from 1992 to 1995 and again from 2011 to 2012. Muldoon also portrayed the villain Richard Hart on Melrose Place from seasons three to five.

Early in his career, he appeared as Matt on Who's the Boss? in 1990 while still in college. After graduating from USC in 1991, he had a recurring role as Jeffrey Hunter on Saved by the Bell.

In film, Muldoon starred as Zander Barcalow in the 1997 sci-fi hit Starship Troopers. More recent credits include Deadlock, Vanquish, Marlowe and Murder at Hollow Creek.

Patrick Muldoon's Final Social Media Post

His final film, Dirty Hands, is set for release later this year. Muldoon also served as executive producer on the upcoming film Kockroach, starring Chris Hemsworth, Taron Egerton and Zazie Beetz.

'So excited to be a part of this amazing project KOCKROACH directed by Matt Ross starring Chris Hemsworth, Taron Egerton, Zazie Beetz and Alec Baldwin. Filming now in Australia,' he wrote in what turned out to be his final Instagram post.

Muldoon was a Los Angeles native, born on 27 September 1968. He attended Loyola High School and the University of Southern California, where he played tight end for the Trojans and won two Rose Bowl rings.

Muldoon never married. He kept his personal life largely private but previously dated actresses Denise Richards and Juliette Binoche.