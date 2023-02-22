Technology industry has struggled with a gender gap in its leadership positions, but are women now climbing the ranks?

Deloitte Insights Report highlighted how women's shares in the overall global tech workforce has increased from 6.9% from 2019 to 2022, while their shares in technical roles have grown by 11.7%. Furthermore, women in leadership positions have increased by 20% - the fastest growth since 2019.

Last year Deloitte predicted that large global technology organisations will reach nearly 33% overall female representation in their workforce by the end of 2022. But despite this prediction the gender gap for women in technical roles remains a problem, with only 52 women being promoted for leadership positions for every 100 men.

Recent figures show only 5% of leadership positions in the tech sector are held by women, with just 10% of those in C-suit professional roles being women. In the UK, 19% of tech workers are women, and 14% from an analysis of 2500 firms show women in senior managerial roles.

Further research done by Frank Recruitment Group, highlights the lack of CIO positions held by women in FTSE 100 companies. According to their observations in the last five years, between 2018 and 2022, roughly just 21% of CIOs positions were filled by women, and in 2022, there was only 10% more female CIOs compared to 2018.

They also showed that when it came to tenure, women served for a shorter period of time, with an average tenure of two years as compared to three years for men.

Deloitte suggested that diverse teams preform better, are more innovative, and many tech, media and telecommunication industry leaders are recognising that diverse workforce and executive teams are beneficial for the workforce. Yet, there is a evident lack of women in senior roles, and with recent big tech layoffs, retaining women in leadership positions has become more difficult.

Many tech companies still have much work ahead in diversifying their leadership ranks and embracing new perspectives.

It's still a boys club in tech

One of the significant problem women face while trying to develop themselves in the tech world, is battling stereotypes. Stereotypes prevent women from progressing into fields typically occupied by men, as they are told they are not suited for these roles.

Stereotypes such as the assumption that women with family commitments being less likely to priories work disadvantage women from being promoted to leadership positions.

In addition to this, there is a firm social stereotype concerning the masculinity of certain profession, and tech jobs are appearing on that list with the industry itself being viewed as a masculine profession.

Further problems also prevent women from accessing the tech industry, such as education. Although, research shows girls are more inclined to do well in maths and sciences than boys in standard tests, women are less likely to enrol in many of the science, maths, technology and engineering (STEM) fields.

Research by with over 2,000 A-Level and university students shows that the gender gap in technology starts at school and carries on through every stage of girls' and women's lives.

Numbers show that only 27% of female students say they would consider a career in technology, compared to 61% of males. Over a quarter of female students felt they put off a career in tech as it is too male dominated.

A lack of female role models is also reinforcing this perception. Only 22% of students surveyed can name famous women working in tech, whereas two thirds can name famous men working in tech.

This issue goes further with the number of female STEM graduates being considerably lower than male graduates. Only around 15% of engineering graduates are female, 38% for maths, and 19% for computer studies. This gap in STEM education translates in the workplace to men dominating the industry with just 19% being women.

What can be done?

Women starting their own businesses have also found it more difficult to receive funding compared to their male counterparts, with a reported 63% of women less likely than men to get funding for their start-ups.

However, there are ways to improve this inequality. Large tech organisations need to create inclusive culture, and address any lack of diversity in their ranks through reports outlining their strategies and performance.

Tackling diversity shortcoming is not always enough. While industry leaders need to be transparent, they also need to establish solutions to hire, train and promote their female employees into their ranks, while also taking into consideration unconventional talents such as people who lack traditional tech background, or switched careers.

Though it's a societal issue ultimately, women in tech can still progress with the right tools, guidance, they are capable of rising above. Here are some ways women in tech can navigate their career in a make dominated field

Mentorship. Being new to tech can be challenging, but it can be beneficial to find good mentorship. Having positive role models can increase your chances of enjoying a long, successful career in the industry, and being supported and enabled in a way you otherwise wouldn't.

Networking. This is a simple but vital point. If you want to get ahead, social networking is a key step which can help you build your community, and gain recognition as an expert in the field.

Never settle. Too often women take the first offer and don't negotiate a raise. Always do your research and see if you're being paid the right level for your industry standard and experience.

Self advocate. This is a necessary step some women miss to avoid being over confident, but it is vital that you self advocate. Men often exaggerate their outcomes while traditionally women underplay their value. Recognise that your input is just as important.

Seek opportunities. Tech is a competitive industry to develop your career. If you want to get ahead, as a woman dealing with bias and gender inequality, you'll need to be proactive and seek out opportunities without undervaluing your worth.

Ultimately, until as more women are given the same benefits and opportunities to rise to the top as men, will there be a cultural shift. Until then, women need the tools to navigate the industry to the best of their ability.