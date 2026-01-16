Resident Evil Requiem, the next main instalment in Capcom's long-running survival horror series, will introduce a new crafting system that uses infected blood taken from enemies to create weapons and survival tools.

The game, due for release on 27 February 2026, expands established Resident Evil mechanics by changing how players acquire and manage resources during encounters. The new system increases the role of combat in shaping progression and equipment availability across the game.

Capcom says the change forms part of a broader effort to update the franchise's survival horror formula while preserving its defining features, including limited supplies, sustained tension and the need for careful decision-making.

Infected Blood Crafting Introduced

One of the most significant additions in Resident Evil Requiem is the ability to collect infected blood from defeated enemies and process it into usable items. The material can be converted into injectors, ammunition and other tools designed to support players during combat and high-risk situations.

The mechanic is primarily linked to Grace Ashcroft, one of the game's two playable protagonists. Using a specialised extraction device, she can harvest infected blood and decide how to allocate it, either storing it for future use or converting it immediately when resources are scarce.

Resident Evil Requiem Info (Showcase):



- Takes place after Resident Evil 6

- Playing as Grace and Leon feel like different games

- Playing as Grace feels like RE 2 & 7 (horror based)

- Playing as Leon feels like RE 4 (tense action)

- Zombies retain characteristics of when they… pic.twitter.com/dW9piqNino — Stealth (@Stealth40k) January 15, 2026

In Resident Evil: Requiem, the corpses mutate- but at the same time, you craft stuff using their blood, so there's a push-pull factor tied into how you advance through the game! (I am extremely excited about this, oh my goodness...) pic.twitter.com/BmLqU9c5UQ — Willowcat (@DJNottingham1) January 16, 2026

Previous Resident Evil titles relied on materials found in the environment, such as herbs, chemicals and gunpowder. In Requiem, enemy encounters themselves become a key source of crafting materials, directly linking combat outcomes to player preparedness.

A Shift in How Players Approach Danger

Resident Evil games have traditionally rewarded caution, encouraging players to hide, evade enemies and conserve limited supplies. Requiem retains that foundation but adds incentives to engage more directly when the situation demands it.

The infected blood system introduces a risk-reward decision. Players must choose whether to fight enemies to gain materials or avoid them and conserve health and ammunition. Each choice affects how well equipped the player will be later in the game.

Capcom has confirmed that this design is intentional. The studio wants players to feel pressure to make tactical decisions rather than defaulting to a single play style throughout the game.

Two Protagonists, Two Play Styles

The crafting system supports Requiem's dual-protagonist structure. Grace's sections focus on survival horror, with tighter resource limits and a greater reliance on planning and restraint.

Sequences featuring Leon S. Kennedy centre on more direct combat. Leon has access to heavier weaponry and greater combat capacity, with infected blood crafting playing a reduced role during his sections.

New look at leon in resident evil requiem !! pic.twitter.com/bkkqtQuZPt — ِ (@leonarchiive) January 15, 2026

This structure allows the game to alternate between slower, tension-driven gameplay and more action-focused sequences, while maintaining a consistent survival framework across both characters.

Broader Gameplay Changes

Capcom has also confirmed that Resident Evil Requiem will allow players to switch between first-person and third-person perspectives. The studio says this flexibility is designed to support different approaches to exploration, combat awareness and environmental navigation.

While infected blood crafting represents a notable update, Capcom has emphasised that the series' core identity remains intact. Limited resources, hostile environments and sustained pressure continue to define the experience.

By incorporating infected blood into its resource system, Resident Evil Requiem expands how players interact with its world. As release approaches, the game appears set to test how far the franchise can develop while remaining rooted in survival horror fundamentals.