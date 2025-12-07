During the 65th Academy Awards in 1993, Richard Gere—known for his iconic roles in Pretty Woman and Chicago—took the stage to present the award for Best Art Direction. What should have been a standard, scripted introduction turned into a historic moment. Gere addressed an issue far beyond Hollywood glitz, speaking out about human rights abuses involving Tibet and China.

The Speech That Sparked Controversy

On stage, Gere began his speech by noting the vast audience watching the ceremony. He then directly addressed the Chinese leadership, reflecting on the ongoing occupation of Tibet at the time.

The actor said: 'I wonder if Deng Xiaoping is actually watching this right now, with his children and his grandchildren, and with the knowledge that what a horrendous, horrendous human rights situation there is in China ... I wonder if something miraculous and really movie-like could happen here.' He called out Xiaoping, the then-leader of China, to take his troops away from Tibet, advocating for the people to reclaim their freedom and independence.

The actor then returned briefly to the scripted segment, presenting the nominees and winner for Best Art Direction.

While people in the venue applauded his speech, Academy organisers reportedly considered it a breach of protocol for a largely entertainment-focused ceremony.

The 20-Year Oscars Ban

While the ban was never formally documented, the consequence was clear when Gere would remain absent from the Oscars stage for 20 years.

Bob Rehme, the president of the Oscars organiser at the time, reacted and said that the Academy Awards are focused on movies and entertainment, and not on political activities, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Gere reflected on the ban in a recent interview with Variety. He said he didn't take it particularly personally, adding: 'I do what I do and I certainly don't mean anyone any harm. I mean to harm anger. I mean to harm exclusion. I mean to harm human rights abuses.'

For Gere, the speech was never about provocation but rather to reflect his conscience, stand for human rights, and stay true to his values. He explained that his advocacy reflects long‑held beliefs shaped by his friendship with the Dalai Lama, the spiritual leader of Tibetan Buddhism.

Gere's long absence from the Oscars ended in 2013, when he returned to present an award as part of the reunited cast of Chicago. The film had earned multiple Academy Awards, and the cast appearance at the time marked his reinstatement to the ceremony after two decades. The actor humorously told HuffPost: 'It seems if you stay around long enough, they forget they've banned you,' downplaying the severity of the ban.

Career and Advocacy

Gere has become one of Hollywood's most recognisable and beloved leading men throughout his career.

He first gained widespread attention in the 1970s with American Gigolo, showcasing his charm as an actor adept in both dramatic and romantic performances. Gere's career reached new heights in the late 1980s and 1990s with iconic films such as Pretty Woman, An Officer and a Gentleman, and Chicago, demonstrating a rare versatility across genres. But even with his involvement in Oscar-winning films such as Chicago and Days of Heaven, he has yet to receive a nomination from the Academy.

Beyond his acting, Gere has remained committed to advocacy, using his fame to highlight global issues. He is a passionate supporter of Tibetan freedom and human rights, often drawing inspiration from his friendship with the Dalai Lama. This year, he executive-produced the documentary Wisdom of Happiness, which explores the Dalai Lama's teachings on compassion, redemption, and moral courage.

Even at 76, Gere continues to select projects that align with his personal values, balancing mainstream appeal with principled storytelling. His 20-year absence from the Oscars, far from hindering his career, seems to have reinforced his dedication to the initiatives he believes in.