Kevin Spacey, 66, has confirmed that he is now homeless after years of court battles and professional loss. He revealed the situation in an interview published on 19 November 2025.

The actor said he lost his home after spending large sums on legal fees linked to long-running accusations. He now moves between hotels and short-term rentals as he waits for new work.

The Baby Driver actor said the shift happened slowly, but the financial strain eventually removed every safety net.

Kevin Spacey Now Homeless

In an exclusive interview with the Telegraph, Spacey said he lost stable housing after seven years of legal pressure. He explained that his money kept going out while little came in. He said, 'I've had very little coming in and everything going out'. He added that he now carries his life from place to place.

'I'm living in hotels, I'm living in Airbnbs, I'm going where the work is.' He confirmed that he no longer has a permanent address and stores all his belongings in a storage unit.

He also said, 'I literally have no home, that's what I'm attempting to explain'.

The actor stays in temporary rooms as he waits for new roles. He said legal costs became 'astronomical' and left him unable to keep his house.

He said he remains hopeful about his return and added, 'We are in touch with some extremely powerful people who want to put me back to work... And that will happen in its right time'.

Kevin Spacey's Net Worth Reaches –$2 Million

Spacey's finances have dropped sharply. Celebrity Net Worth lists his current net worth at –$2 million (-£1.53 million) in 2025. This leaves him with debt and no major source of income.

His negative net worth is tied to major losses after the 2017 allegations. He lost major roles and had no steady income for years. He also faced large legal fees and growing debt.

In a June 2024 interview with Piers Morgan, Spacey said he was close to bankruptcy. He said he nearly lost his Baltimore home and had heavy legal debts.

In 2021, he was ordered to pay $31 million (£23.69 million) to the producers of House of Cards for breach of contract. With interest, the amount grew to nearly $36 million (£27.51 million) by 2024. A foreclosure auction was then set for his $5.6 million (£4.28 million) Baltimore property.

Spacey's Previous Net Worth

Before the scandals, Spacey was one of the highest-paid actors in Hollywood. His net worth once reached around $50 million (£38.20 million).

He earned up to $10 million (£7.64 million) for major films. He earned $5 million (£3.82 million) for supporting roles. In later seasons of House of Cards, he earned about $20 million (£15.28 million) per season, or $500,000 (£382,095) per episode.

His income also came from theatre work, production credits, speaking events, video games, and leadership at London's Old Vic. His career offered steady work and major earnings for many years.

Kevin Spacey's Downfall

Spacey's collapse began in 2017 after an accusation involving a minor. That case led to more claims. Fifteen more stories surfaced. Twenty complaints then came from the Old Vic. Police reports were later filed by three individuals. His career stopped quickly.

House of Cards halted production. Netflix removed him. Several films reshot scenes to erase him. His agent and publicist dropped him.

He was cleared in a 2022 trial in New York and a 2023 trial in London. All criminal cases were dismissed. Spacey said the process felt like the Hollywood blacklist era.

He once held Oscars, top roles, and major wealth. Now he has debt, no home, and few roles. His future still depends on promised offers that may restore his career.