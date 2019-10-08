The "Rick and Morty" Season 4 trailer promises even more crazy, out-of-this-world adventures for the grandfather-and-grandson duo. The preview also announced the release date of the series and the return of some beloved characters including Mr. Poopbutthole

Adult Swim released the trailer, which promises more interdimensional trips and mayhem for Rick and Morty. Morty's sister, Summer, tags along in some of their adventures.

The preview also shows the return of some old characters, including Mr. Meseeks and Mr. Poopbutthole, who is seen showing his Kung Fu skills. He has certainly developed some skills since his debut episode, when Beth shot him. Beth also appears in a few scenes in the trailer.

The experiment continues. Rick and Morty returns Sunday, November 10th at 11:30p. #rickandmorty pic.twitter.com/SBpUvDgP8O — Rick and Morty (@RickandMorty) October 7, 2019

Fans have waited so long for "Rick and Morty" Season 4 to air since Season 3 ended in 2017. The good news is, the anticipated series arrives soon, on Nov. 10. Sadly, there's also some bad news. There are only five episodes and each episode airs on Sunday nights at 11:30 p.m. on Adult Swim.

However, as the voiceover in the trailer said, this is only "half the season you deserve — all the season we could handle." Co-showrunner Justin Roiland promised ten episodes for "Rick and Morty" Season 4. The second half may not arrive until January 2020. That is, if there are no breaks in between episodes, according to Inverse.

The fifth episode of "Rick and Morty" Season 4 could air on Dec. 8 and the remaining could start airing early in January 2020, as was the previous schedule scheme for Season 1.

Despite the long wait, fans can take comfort in the fact that Adult Swim has ordered 70 more episodes of "Rick and Morty." This gives Roiland and Dan Harmon more freedom in creating storylines, which Roiland said is "going to be really cool."

"We're super excited that, for the first time ever, we're locked in, we know what the future is, we have job security. Harmon is in great spirits, we have a great writer's room," Roiland said in an interview with Polygon.

The showrunner added that apart from keeping a good story, they want to turn in episodes quicker this time, now that they have the order. They want the turnaround to be faster, which gives fans a bit of hope that the remaining five episodes of "Rick and Morty" Season 4 will not arrive after another two years.