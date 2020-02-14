Rihanna is assuring her fans that she is working on new music and it might be coming soon.

Rihanna's fans were disappointed after the singer, who has lately shifted her focus on her fashion line and cosmetics empire, failed to deliver on her promise of new music in 2019. The Grammy-winning singer gifted them with some good news on Thursday, as she revealed that she is back in the recording studio to work on R9, the follow-up to her Grammy-nominated album "Anti."

The 31-year-old took to Instagram to share a picture of a studio recording console to confirm she is working on her ninth album, and also revealed she is collaborating with The Neptunes— aka Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo for the project.

"gang. back in da STU," she wrote on the picture on her Instagram story.

Rihanna had last collaborated with the hip-hop duo for their N.E.R.D.'s 2017 track "Lemon" in 2017.

The "Diamond" singer spoke about the album in a recent interview with The Cut. When asked about her Valentine's Day plans, she shared: "I'm going to be in the studio. I'm so excited actually. I can't say who I'm working with, but it's somebody I've been wanting to work with him for a long time."

Rihanna has not released any new music since "Anti" that came out in 2016. The singer launched her Fenty Beauty in 2017 and Savage x Fenty lingerie line in 2018. In 2019, she announced the Fenty Maison line under French luxury goods conglomerate LVHM.

Meanwhile, the singer witnessed ups and downs in her personal life as well. She recently split from Saudi billionaire businessman Hassan Jameel, her boyfriend of three years. Lately, there have been speculations of her dating "Wild For The Night" rapper A$AP Rocky. She was spotted with A$AP at 'The Nice Guy' in West Hollywood, Los Angeles on late Monday night. The musicians who first dated way back in 2013, were seen together last month as well at the 2020 Yams Day Benefit Concert in New York City.