Speculations of a romance between Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are on the rise as the musicians were spotted together for the second time since Rihanna's split with Saudi businessman Hassan Jameel.

Rihanna who recently called off her three-year-old relationship with Hassan Jameel, was spotted with A$AP Rocky at 'The Nice Guy' in West Hollywood, Los Angeles, on late Monday night, reports E! News.

A source shared with the outlet that the "Diamond" singer arrived first at the Italian restaurant around 1 am with a bodyguard, while A$AP came in around an hour later through the same door followed by two friends. The eyewitness further claimed: "He tried to stay incognito with a hood on his head as he ducked inside. They were both inside after hours for a little." They left the restaurant separately.

RiRi and A$AP Rocky who first dated way back in 2013, were seen together last month at the 2020 Yams Day Benefit Concert in New York City, where Rihanna's ex-boyfriend Derek was also present. They were photographed laughing together backstage.

For the outing on Monday night, the 31-year-old singer was dressed in a mustard yellow hoodie dress with a thigh-high slit from her own Fenty label, which she paired with strappy gold heels and a snakeskin handbag. The hoodie dress features a cotton jersey top with an asymmetrical satin skirt. She kept her hair tied in a ponytail and sported bright bold red lips.

Meanwhile, the "Wild For The Night" rapper was sporting athleisure and wore his black hoodie over his head.

Another source claims to the outlet that the late-night rendezvous doesn't mean it's official between the couple. The source said: "She's seeing A$AP Rocky and they are continuing to hang out. But she considers herself to be single. Whatever is going on is just casual to her. She's letting loose and having a good time."

Earlier also, the outlet reported that the "Work" singer is single quoting a source who said she has just got out of a "long intense relationship" and "isn't going to jump into something."