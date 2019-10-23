When Drake hosted his birthday party on Monday, Rihanna was supposed to be the last person expected. However, the former couple is seemingly on good terms again as they bonded at the party.

The Grammy winner will be turning 33 on Thursday, but birthday celebrations started a week ago. Drake and several members of his OVO crew headed to Poppy nightclub for a fun night out on Monday and RiRi showed up.

"Rihanna made an appearance and stayed for several hours. She was spotted with two girlfriends and was escorted to Drake's table by security," a source told E! News.

The source further claimed that Drake and Rihanna were "talking for a while and were smiling and laughing." The source said: "It seemed like a very pleasant interaction and they looked like they were having fun together as friends."

Rihanna chose to wear sparkling bottoms, stilettos and a loose oversize sweater for the party while the birthday boy donned a black turtleneck with matching pants and dress shoes.

"Love & Hip Hop Hollywood" star Lyrica Anderson was also in attendance and was seen hanging out with Rihanna in her Instagram stories. DJ Premier and Balthazar Getty provided the hip-hop-themed soundtrack at the party while guests enjoyed McDonald's French fries and Chicken McNuggets.

Another source told that the "Diamonds" singer seemed to be in a good mood and was dancing to the music, while Drake also had a huge smile on his face when Rihanna arrived. The "Hotline Bling" rapper once said about the 31-year-old singer, "She's someone I've been in love with since I was 22-years-old. She's one of my best friends in the world. All my adult life, I've looked up to her, even though she's younger than me."

Drake and Rihanna famously dated in 2016 and gave major relationship goals with their collaborations and mushy speeches. Fans were shocked when the duo broke up, but seemingly, they are back to being friends again. Rihanna is currently dating Saudi businessman Hassan Jameel.