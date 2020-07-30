Rihanna sent a beautiful bouquet to Megan Thee Stallion wishing her a "speedy recovery" from the injuries she sustained in a shooting earlier this month.

Megan Thee Stallion took to Instagram to thank Rihanna and her team at her fashion brand, Fenty, for sending their wishes. The "Savage" artist had recently partnered with Rihanna on the Savage X Fenty lingerie line.

The musician posted two photos of herself modeling a lacey lingerie piece from their Savage X Fenty line, along with a picture of the bouquet and a thoughtful card sent by Rihanna and her team. "Love y'all @savagexfenty @badgalriri," she captioned the post adding a blue heart.

The note sent by the Fenty team read: "Wishing you a full and speedy recovery, Meg! Just know you've got a whole crew over here sending good vibes your way!....Love, Rihanna and the Fenty Corp gang."

Rihanna also commented on the post writing, "gang," along with a red heart, while the Instagram account 'savagexfenty' created to promote their collaboration wrote: "Love you...here's to a speedy recovery," adding a purple heart.

The "Savage" hitmaker, real name Megan Pete, had suffered gunshot wounds earlier this month, "as a result of a crime that was committed (against her) and done with the intention to physically harm (her)." The 25-year-old was shot in both her feet on July 12, when she was in a car with rapper Tory Lanez after a house party, who was arrested and charged with carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle, as reported by TMZ.

"I was never arrested, the police officers drive me to the hospital where I underwent surgery to remove the bullets. I'm incredibly grateful to be alive and that I'm expected to make a full recovery," she had clarified in a post on Instagram.

"It was just the worst experience of my life and it's not funny. It's nothing to joke about and nothing for y'all to go and be making fake stories about. I didn't put my hands on nobody. I didn't deserve to get shot. I didn't do s***," a tearful Megan had confessed in a live stream on Instagram.