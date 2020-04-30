Beyonce sent her fans into a frenzy on Wednesday, as she teamed up with Megan Thee Stallion for a remix version of the latter's song "Savage," which recently became a viral sensation on TikTok. The fact that the two Houston natives had collaborated in order to raise money for coronavirus relief efforts elated the fans even more.

Megan Thee Stallion, born Megan Jovon Ruth Pete, revealed the collaboration via Twitter on Wednesday, writing: "I'm ****ing crying rn HOUSTON WE ON. SAVAGE REMIX FT THE MF QUEEN @Beyonce OUT NOW." All the proceeds that the two artists earn from the remix will go to "Bread of Life Houston" to support the city during coronavirus pandemic.

In order to release the song on streaming services, the pair released a visual video which showed a stallion, bees and a sign that says "Welcome to Houston," referring to Megan, Beyonce, and their native place, respectively.

The catchy song, originally released by the rapper last month, became immensely popular due to a TikTok dance challenge that was started. The remix track pays tribute to the video-sharing app with a verse rapped by Beyonce, whose lyrics are: "Hips TikTok when I dance."

The 38-year-old also gives a shout-out to her mother, Tina Knowles-Lawson, saying: "And my momma was a savage, I got this s*** from Tina." The Grammy-winner's husband Jay-Z is given writing credits on the charity tune, reports Us Weekly.

The Grammy-winner had earlier partnered with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to provide help amid the COVID-19 crisis. Beyoncé's charitable initiative, BeyGOOD partnered with the Twitter CEO's "#Startsmall" earlier this month to donate $6 million to assist organisations who are providing mental wellness services to people suffering from the consequences of coronavirus pandemic.

The mother-of-three also made an appearance on "One World: Together at Home" concert on Saturday that has been raising funds for the relief works. During the appearance, the "Destiny Child" alum stressed that the respiratory disease has "severely affected" the African-American communities since the community makes up a "disproportionate" part of the essential workforce.

"This virus is killing black people at an alarmingly high rate here in America. Those with preexisting conditions are at an even higher risk," the star said.