KEY POINTS The Pacific Ring of Fire generates most of the world's quakes and eruptions.

Nations along the rim face the highest seismic and volcanic risk.

Scientists say recent activity is normal, not a sign of a looming disaster.

The Pacific 'Ring of Fire' is surging into public consciousness once again, following recent volcanic headlines from the Hayli Gubbi eruption in Ethiopia — a dramatic event involving thick ash plumes rising up to 45,000 feet (13.7 km), despite the volcano having no known activity in thousands of years. The intrigue has pushed global audiences to search the map of the world's most notorious seismic zone: an arc of volcanoes and earthquake hotspots known to shape some of humanity's most catastrophic natural events.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the 'Ring of Fire' is a sweeping chain of volcanic arcs and deep-sea trenches that partly encircle the Pacific Basin, forming a zone where powerful earthquakes and eruptions are common. Its islands, coasts and underwater faults represent a collision point for massive tectonic plates — the slow-moving slabs of crust that shift the planet's surface.

Home to 90% of Earthquakes and 75% of Volcanoes

The Ring of Fire is responsible for an extraordinary majority of global seismic activity: around 90% of the world's earthquakes and 75% of its active volcanoes, according to National Geographic. The 25,000-mile horseshoe spans the Pacific Ocean, stretching from New Zealand, through Japan, past Alaska, and down the western coasts of North and South America.

These eruptions and quakes stem from how the plates meet. Some collide, others slide past, and in many regions one is forced under another — a geological process called subduction. Subduction zones generate volcanic arcs such as Japan's Fuji, Indonesia's Krakatoa and the Andes mountain volcanoes of South America. This same activity also fuels historic disasters like the 1960 Chile quake — the strongest ever measured — originating within the Ring of Fire.

Which Countries Could Be Most Affected?

Volcanologists list the most exposed nations as those lining major subduction zones.

These include Japan, Indonesia, the Philippines, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Chile, Mexico, Canada, and the western United States. Other vulnerable territories include the Solomon Islands, Guatemala, Peru, Russia's Kamchatka region and parts of Antarctica, which contain volcanoes geologically linked to South American volcanic arcs.

These nations experience frequent tremors, rising magma, ground swelling, gas release and other signs of volcanic unrest. Yet despite the activity, scientists caution against assuming a chain reaction. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, there is no definitive evidence that one volcano's eruption triggers another hundreds of miles away, even within the same region. Eruptions may occur near each other when they share magma sources, but generally remain isolated.

Is a Chain Reaction Imminent? Experts Say: No

Despite the viral panic often seen after major eruptions, experts stress that the Ring of Fire's activity is consistent with how the Earth works. As Yosuke Aoki, Assistant Professor at the University of Tokyo's Earthquake Research Institute explained: '[The] Ring of Fire is active all the time... Sometimes there are many eruptions. Sometimes there are none. We don't have anything to worry about.'

Volcanic unrest is therefore less a sign of doom and more a reminder that Earth is constantly reshaping itself. While prediction remains imperfect, monitoring tools — from gas sensors to satellites — allow scientists to watch risky volcanoes closely.

The U.S. Geological Survey notes that warning signs can include small quakes, bulging slopes and increased gas emissions, but stresses that no volcano is ever 'due', unlike trends suggested in sensational headlines.

Ultimately, the Ring of Fire is not awakening — it never sleeps. What is changing is our ability to see its every move in real time.