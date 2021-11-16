The Rise in Popularity of Home Lifts

Home lifts used to be only for the rich. If someone told you they had a lift in their home, your mind would automatically produce visions of a lavish mansion. Perhaps a large water fountain in front of it, gold plated and a butler standing ready to press the button for their master before they ascend to the third floor. In the past, this was very much the case, although most didn't come with a butler and water fountain. Home lifts were, however, for the select few who had the money and space for the installation of what was an expensive luxury. However, time and technology has changed this going forward.

Home Lifts Are Now Accessible to Everyone

With recent advances in technology, it is now possible for anyone to have a home lift installed. Better, more efficient technology allows them to be more affordable and you no longer need to have large amounts of space to have one put in your home. Another problem with regards to cost has been the amount of energy a lift would consume. As technology has improved, they do not need large amounts to run off and so any energy bills are far cheaper. The cost of installing domestic lifts and home lifts being prohibitively expensive is a thing of the past.

Easier Mobility

For those with mobility issues, home lifts are a perfect and affordable way to provide accessibility within the home. They can be installed so that every floor within a house is easily accessible. Giving a sense of independence, a lift allows you to move around your home comfortably without too much space being taken up. Modern home lifts also make very little noise, so there's no need to worry about any sound related problems. Easy to operate, they remove the hassle of having to climb stairs or the installation of intrusive stair lifts.

Safe For Children & The Movement of Furniture

A home lift can also be used when you have young children that like to wander. They can safely move around without having to navigate the dangers of the stairs, which will give you peace of mind. As many home lifts provide passcodes that allow access to certain floors, you don't have to worry about your children exploring areas they shouldn't such as basements or attics. If you need to move things around the home like heavy boxes or smaller pieces of furniture, the lift provides an easy and safer method than using the stairs. The days of stair related accidents are removed with the installation of a domestic lift.

Add Value

Adding value to your property is another benefit, so installing a home lift can be seen as an investment. When people are searching for new homes, they are often looking for properties that have something unique, and home lifts are certainly unique. Your property will stand out from the crowd in the buyer's market, having a useful and technologically advanced feature. This may especially be the case if potential buyers have mobility issues and they are looking for a home that can cater to their needs. Stand out features with utility are a great way to increase your home's value, and a lift will certainly provide this. And, as trends are changing and seniors are staying out of care homes for as long as possible, many young families are looking for properties that will give extra space should parents want to move in.

Stylish Design

Designs are stylish and modern looking, and can be catered to fit your existing decor. You can have a lift that is discrete and hidden away, or you can make it the centerpiece of your home. Whichever you decide, it will add a sense of style and sophistication to your space. Make sure to talk to the installation company about the finished appearance and what kind of maintenance it will need to stay looking like new.

Future-Proof Your Property

You will also be future-proofing your property, something that will add value and also ensure you are prepared for any eventuality. Even if you feel it is not something that you need at the moment, you should always be prepared for the future. You will be relieving any potential burdens from your family's shoulders and making your space more age friendly. You'll also have space for any senior family members should they need a place to stay. The importance of future-proofing your home should not be overlooked, no matter what your circumstances are right now.