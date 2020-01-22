"Riverdale" season 4 resumes from midseason break, Wednesday. Needless to say, fans of The CW series are anxiously waiting to see what happens next. So, here are a few spoilers from the future episode of the series.

[Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for "Riverdale" season 4 episode 11. Steer away immediately, if you don't want to learn more about it.]

"Riverdale" season 4 resumes its run with episode 10 titled "Varsity Blues" and it is safe to assume that we will get an update from Riverdale High and Stonewall Prep. It will be followed by episode 11 that carries the title "Chapter Sixty-Eight: Quiz Show."

The said episode is set to feature the much-hyped showdown between Riverdale High and Stonewall Prep. The detailed synopsis hints at what is going to happen over the Quiz Show Championship. Betty is fierce about it and she will not let Bret defeat her.

The description of the eleventh episode of "Riverdale" season 4 suggests Betty is focused and she is directing all her energy in bringing down Brett. Meanwhile, Archie, now the rightful owner of Andrew's construction, is ready to give Frank a second chance. Therefore, he gives him a job at his father's construction company. But will Frank fail him again?

So, what's happening with Veronica and Cheryl? The Vixens are up to something new. They are joining hands for a new business venture like never before. Details about this new team-up are scarce yet. Fans will have to wait to find out.

There is no news about Jughead, but it is highly likely he is a part of the much-anticipated showdown between the two rival schools. Elsewhere, Kevin finds a date, but things do not go as expected. Instead, his date takes a strange turn.

Fans are informed that the promo for the upcoming segment is yet to be unveiled. It is expected to be released after the broadcast of the midseason premiere airing Wednesday night. Stay tuned for updates.

"Riverdale" season 4 episode 11 airs Wednesday, January 29 on The CW.