"Riverdale" season 4 episode 14 is not airing Wednesday. The show is on two weeks hiatus and fans will have to wait for another week before finding out what's happening with Archie, Betty, Jughead, Cheryl, Veronica and other teenagers of Riverdale High. Meanwhile, for curious fans, here is everything we know so far about the next chapter of the series.

[Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for "Riverdale" season 4 episode 14. Do not read further if you don't want to know more about it.]

The upcoming episode of The CW series is titled "Chapter Seventy-One: How to Get Away with Murder" and it is finally expected to bring out the details of the mystery surrounding the death of Jughead Jones. As the title refers to ABC's hit murder series with the same name, the upcoming episode is expected to be inspired by it.

Jughead Jones has been teased on several occasions. The first-time fans witnessed the shocking death was at the end of "Riverdale" season 3 finale. Since then, the episodes have featured flashbacks that hint at the death of the main character Jughead, and Betty remains the prime suspect.

However, it seems it is finally time when the show will shed light on the biggest mystery of the season. The events of the episode will take place in the woods.

"When a night in the woods goes horribly awry, Betty (Lili Reinhart), Archie (KJ Apa) and Veronica (Camila Mendes) are forced to confront what one of them may be capable of," reads the official description of "Riverdale" season 4 episode 14 on Spoiler TV.

Meanwhile, the promo for the next chapter hints at Charlie's involvement in the murder. Archie confronts him about killing his best friend, but he denies saying that the murder happened at the hands of Jughead's girlfriend, Betty.

Despite the flashforwards, fans continue to speculate that Jughead may not be really dead. He might just be faking it in an attempt to resolve another mystery associated with his elitist prep school Stone Wall.

"Jughead is only in Riverdale at the weekends now. His main storyline is the prep school which is sort of the building blocks of the whole flash-forward thing that we're doing with season four. It's the locus of the mystery of this season is this strange, elitist prep school," Cole Sprouse said about his character's storyline at San Diego Comic-Con 2019 as quoted by Digital Spy

"Riverdale" season 4 episode 14 airs Wednesday, February 26 at 8:00 pm on The CW.