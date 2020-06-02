Cole Sprouse is using his voice to spread awareness about the Black Lives Matter movement and the protests happening in California following the death of George Floyd.

The "Riverdale" star took to his Instagram to share what happened to him and "a group of peaceful protesters" who rallied in support of the Black Lives Matter movement (BLM) in Santa Monica on Sunday. He said cops arrested them even after they followed their order to leave.

"We were given the option to leave, and were informed that if we did not retreat, we would be arrested. When many did turn to leave, we found another line of police officers blocking our route, at which point, they started zip tying us," Sprouse wrote.

He shared that he and those standing in solidarity for the movement were detained "as were many of the final vanguard within Santa Monica."

"It needs to be stated that as a straight white man, and a public figure, the institutional consequences of my detainment are nothing in comparison to others within the movement," Sprouse continued.

However, he pointed out that this "narrative" is not about him. He turned readers' attention to the Black Lives Matter movement, telling his fans, "So before the voracious horde of media sensationalism decides to somehow turn it about me, there's a clear need to speak about the circumstances: Black Lives Matter. Peace, riots, looting, are an absolutely legitimate form of protest." His statement saying that "looting" is a legitimate form of protest, has faced some opposition from fans.

He asserted that it is and "will be a time about standing ground near others as a situation escalates, providing educated support, demonstrating, and doing the right thing." The 27-year-old actor said it is "precisely the time to contemplate what it means to stand as an ally."

Sprouse ended his post by saying that he will no longer speak about the matter as he is not well-versed enough and that he is not the subject of the movement. He also said he does not want to draw the attention away from the leaders of the movement. Instead, he said he will post a link to a comprehensive document about his arrest and use it to gather support and donations for the Black Lives Matter movement.