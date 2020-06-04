Lili Reinhart announced that she is bisexual in a post where she also asked her followers to join an LGBTQ+ for #BlackLivesMatter protest in West Hollywood on Wednesday.

The "Riverdale" star took to her Instagram story to invite everyone to join the LGBTQ+ for #BlackLivesMatter protest in Santa Monica and La Cienega, which includes a peaceful walk to Robertson Blvd. The actress included the poster for the said event which had the reminders written: "Do not block traffic. We want to be visible. Do not break curfew. Please wear a mask. Signs of love and support are highly encouraged."

Thereafter, Reinhart opened up about her own sexuality. On the same Instagram Story shared by ET Canada, she wrote "Although I've never announced it publicly before, I am a proud bisexual woman. And I will be joining this protest today. Come join."

Aside from her participation in the protest, the actress has also been vocal on social media over the last few days about her support for the Black Lives Matter movement. She talked about racism, police brutality, and the death of George Floyd while in police custody.

On Sunday, she tweeted that she is "ashamed" about the racial injustice happening in America and said she "cannot imagine the horror of worrying that you won't be protected by your 'leaders' because of the color of your skin." She said she did not have the "right words" to show and prove her support but assured that she stands by #BlackLives Matter.

I want to say that I am ashamed of the racism that exists in this country. We are taught to look at our police officers as helpful and friendly when we learn about â€œleadersâ€ in elementary school.

Our â€œleadersâ€ have failed us today. — Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) June 1, 2020

I want to open up my Instagram to any influencer from the black community who wants to say a few words or share their thoughtsâ€” I will do an Instagram live with them and they can have my platform to speak about this issue. Any requests? Who should I reach out to? June 3, 2020

Maybe â€œactivistâ€ is a better word. Send me accounts to reach out to. — Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) June 3, 2020

Reinhart's revelation that she is bisexual comes just a few weeks after she split from her boyfriend and "Riverdale" co-star, Cole Sprouse, after three years together. They reportedly broke up because they have been quarantining separately. The physical distance drove them apart. However, a source said that the split happened even before the COVID-19 pandemic hit and that they are still good friends.