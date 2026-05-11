Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang delivered the commencement address to Carnegie Mellon University's class of 2026 on Sunday. He told the new graduates that their career starts at the beginning of the AI revolution, and this is possibly the most exciting time to begin life's work.

'No generation has entered the world with more powerful tools — or greater opportunities — than you.' he said. 'We are all standing at the same starting line. This is your moment to help shape what comes next.'

Huang had compared starting his career at the beginning of the PC revolution with graduates starting theirs at the onset of the AI revolution, highlighting that every computing platform shift has led to this shared moment.

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'But what is about to happen now is bigger than anything before. Because intelligence is foundational to every industry, every industry will change,' Huang had mentioned. He believes AI is also fueling the record tech infrastructure buildout in history and described the technology as a 'once-in-a-generation opportunity to reindustrialize America and restore the nation's capacity to build.'

AI is making intelligence more accessible, with opportunities across industries and jobs including electricians, plumbers, technicians, and all kinds of builders. 'AI is not just creating a new computing industry. It is creating a new industrial era,' Huang had noted.

AI automates tasks but also elevates workers, the CEO explained, adding that the task and purpose of a job are not the same. 'Radiologists, for example, don't just read scans — they care for patients. AI automates scan reading (the task) but elevates the radiologist: the purpose,' Huang had said.

His comments come as many of the 'Magnificent 7' companies as well as other popular tech firms are aggressively restructuring their workforces, citing AI-driven efficiencies and investments.

Massive Layoffs Trigger Fears of AI Domination

Companies like Meta Platforms are planning to downsize global workforce by a massive 20% as Mark Zuckerberg prioritises AI integration and advancements through its Superintelligence Labs.

Meanwhile, Jeff Bezos-founded Amazon has continued with its workforce reduction plan in 2026 with around 16,000 job cuts amid a ramp-up in automation and robotics integration in company operations. Meanwhile, Microsoft has let go of thousands of employees across businesses like gaming and offered voluntary retirement buyouts to nearly 7% of its US employees.

Some layoffs have sent shockwaves through sectors. For instance, Jack Dorsey reduced Block's workforce by around 40% due to cost-savings brought upon by automation.

More recently, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong revealed he has decided to downsize the Coinbase workforce by around 14%.

'I've watched engineers use AI to ship in days what used to take a team weeks. Non-technical teams are now shipping production code and many of our workflows are being automated. The pace of what's possible with a small, focused team has changed dramatically, and it's accelerating every day,' he had written.

While Huang continues to think AI will improve the productivity of users, the technology appears to be having serious implications on countless jobs and the livelihoods of people worldwide; a fear that is intensifying with time.