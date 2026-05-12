Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood is known for making bold stock trades in high-growth, disruptive companies spanning AI, autonomous robotics, space exploration, cryptocurrency, and genome development.

She gained prominence when her firm's ETFs soared more than 100% during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, outpacing broad market indices significantly. Wood maintains her conviction that today's innovations are the fastest route to future growth.

Wood's ARK ETF trades this week revealed the sale of 37,836 shares of Advanced Micro Devices, worth more than $17.2 million. ARK has been trimming its AMD position since early April, but the stock remains among the top holdings of the fund.

AMD CEO Lisa Su recently highlighted the company's robust start to 2026 on rising AI adoption and demand for compute infrastructure. Last week, Su said during the company's Q1 earnings call that although the company has locked in sufficient memory supply to support the rapid AI buildout, rising memory costs could impact consumer demands that can affect PC and gaming segments later this year.

The company expects rising component prices to dampen H2 demand in both the PC and gaming sectors as higher system costs weigh on buyers.

Su stated that rising memory prices are creating cost pressures industry-wide, with manufacturers and clients struggling with inflationary dynamics. 'In the time of tight supply, we are seeing some cost increases on the memory side,' she said.

However, the company hinted that enterprise and hyperscale clients focused on AI deployments are prioritising supply availability over pricing concerns, potentially implying that data centre growth remains resilient.

Although AMD's AI and data centre segments remain robust, Su warned that higher memory prices could have broader consequences for mainstream consumer markets.

Wood's $15M Bet on Tempus AI

Wood's ARK funds purchased 300,839 shares of Tempus AI on 6th and 7th May, worth around $14.9 million, boosting its stake in the healthcare tech firm that offers AI-powered diagnostic tools to improve patient outcomes. It also sells test data to pharma companies for drug development.

Tempus AI reported better-than-expected Q1 results and even boosted its full year 2026 revenue guidance. It posted Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.13 per diluted share in contrast to analysts' consensus of a loss of $0.20 per share. Meanwhile, revenue came in at $348.1 million, markedly higher than the $345.4 million expected by analysts.

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The company now expects 2026 revenue of $1.59 billion to $1.6 billion and reaffirmed its adjusted EBITDA guidance of around $65 million.

'Our strong financial and operational performance this quarter underscores the accelerating demand for our AI-driven diagnostic platform and the immense value of our multimodal data and corresponding AI models,' CEO Eric Lefkofsky had said. 'We continue to see strong momentum as we deploy more sophisticated algorithms across our platform, driving 36% revenue growth YoY, with particular strength in our Oncology diagnostic business and data and modeling business.'

Wood's ARK funds also acquired 183,298 shares of Kratos Defense and Security Solutions for over $10.6 million, as well as 41,904 shares of Circle Internet Group for $4.7 million and 92,198 shares of Intellia Therapeutics for nearly $1.3 million. Lastly, Wood also decided to make a smaller purchase of 61,209 shares of Kodiak AI for $443,765.

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