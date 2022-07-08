Football Club Barcelona are unrelenting in their pursuit of Robert Lewandowski, with club president Joan Laporta confirming their first bid for the Bayern Munich forward. The Catalan outfit is awaiting a response from the German Bundesliga giants, who have remained steadfast on their stance of not wanting to sell the Pole.

Lewandowski is one among a number of high profile signings Barcelona want to make, but Laporta feels it is impossible until further "economic levers" are released. The Catalan giants are mired in financial difficulties, which has not allowed them to freely enter the transfer market.

Xavi Hernandez wants the Poland international on priority, and Barcelona have made no secret of their desire to sign him. Lewandowski, on his part, has also been vocal about his desire to move to the Camp Nou and has pleaded with Bayern to let him leave this summer.

The Bavarian giants are keen to retain Europe's top marksman, and want Lewandowski to honour the final year of his contract. However, the player's desire to leave and Barcelona's willingness to spend €40-€50 million on a 33-year-old striker could tempt them to cash in.

"We made an offer to FC Bayern to sign Lewandowski and we are waiting for their response, I hope their response is positive," Laporta said, as quoted on Barca Blaugranes. "I want to thank Lewandowski here in public for what he is doing to join us."

Laporta was speaking at the unveiling of Andreas Christensen, who arrived on a free transfer from Chelsea. The La Liga club's president, however, admitted that further signings will not be possible unless the club can raise more funds.

FC Barcelona sold 10% of its future TV rights last month, which is expected to bring in around €200 million. The club is hoping to sell at least 15% more in the coming days to generate a further €300-€400 million in revenue that will help them beat the Financial Fair Play conundrum they are facing owing to their crippling debt.

"The coaching staff knows that we are working to have enough 'fair play' and make the desired additions. It is not a promise, it is an intention based on a job that, for the moment, is going well," he added.

"Now the 15% lever is missing. And, from there, everything begins, also the execution of the operations that we have agreed, pending completion. We want to clean up the club's economy and strengthen the squad. Some operations are only pending that we get the 1:1."

Barcelona have also been linked with Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde and Leeds United winger Raphinha. The duo is expected to cost a combined €130 million, which the Catalan giants will struggle to raise as it stands. Apart from the economic levers, Xavi also needs to offload first-team players to slash the club's overinflated wage bill.