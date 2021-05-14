French Open tournament director Guy Forget was speaking to the press about Roger Federer's past appearances in Paris and his fortunes in a hypothetical situation if long-time rival Rafael Nadal did not exist. The Swiss ace confirmed that he will be playing on the fabled dirt of Roland Garros after a year's break.

Forget also spoke about the 20-time men's singles Grand Slam champion's decision to play at Roland Garros in 2021. He believes playing on clay will help the Swiss maestro prepare better for his assault on the title at Wimbledon later in the year.

Federer last played competitively at the Doha Open at the start of the year but has since been focusing on recovering from a knee injury that has plagued him since last season. He will make his return at the Geneva Open next week before arriving in Paris for the French Open.

"That Roger Federer comes to play Roland Garros seems logical to me," Forget said, as quoted on We Love Tennis. "This will allow him to play, and especially to test himself. Clay is a living surface that requires you to be precise in your investments. The better Federer is at Roland Garros, the better he will be at Wimbledon."

The French Open tournament director then went on to speak about how Federer would have had tremendous success at the event if Nadal did not exist. The former World No.1 has come up against the 14-time Roland Garros champion on six occasions in the past and never managed to record a win against Spaniard.

"If Rafael Nadal had not existed Federer would have had at least 5 or 6 titles at Roland Garros, I am convinced of it," Forget added.

According to Forget, Federer could have another chance to end his losing streak to Nadal at this year's French Open. The Spaniard will either be seeded number two or three depending on his fortunes at the Italian Open, while Federer will be seeded number eight – making it likely for the two to face off in the quarterfinals if they get through their earlier matches.