In a recent video interview, Rose McGowan looked back at the criticism she received after she wore a chainmail dress to the 1998 MTV Video Music Awards with then-boyfriend Marilyn Manson.

The "Charmed" star revealed that she went with her mood when she decided to put on the scandalous dress. She said she did not regret her choice of wardrobe even though she had to deal with the slut-shaming thereafter.

"I'm like, 'Why did I do that?' I've had to look at that. You know, when you do stuff sometimes on instinct and in a mood, like when a mood overtakes you on, you analyze what it was that brought you to that mood or that choice," McGowan told Yahoo Entertainment adding that she certainly "had a lot of time to analyse" why she wore the see-through dress.

She said that she completely understood why she did it and admitted that it "was kind of hard" thereafter when she had to deal with the "global media shaming."

"It was kind of hard. I hadn't really ever dealt with global media shaming. But it prepared me for later on it happening to me a whole bunch. It was also like, 'Sorry you're square and I'm not bummer'," she chuckled.

The 46-year-old "Brave" author said she wore the revealing dress to make a bold statement. She admitted to hating those paparazzi-crazed red carpet moments but that day was an exception. It was her "first big public appearance after being sexually assaulted" by Harvey Weinstein in 1997. She wanted to send a message to Hollywood by showing a lot of skin.

"I just felt like, 'Oh Hollywood, would you want a body just that you can use and throw away? Then I've got one for you," McGowan explained and likened her appearance to the "end of Gladiator when he comes out and he's like, 'Are you not entertained?'"

McGowan pointed out that she did not pose for the paparazzi like the other actresses who did the calculated move of putting their hand on their hip to look sexy and turn people on. Instead, she "did it with power" to blow people's brains. At one point, she even raised her arms and posed for the cameras in ways that accentuated her sexy figure.