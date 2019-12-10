Marie Fredriksson, the lead singer of the band Roxette, has died after an arduous battle with cancer.

The family of the Swedish singer released a statement to confirm her passing through the Swedish newspaper Expressen. They said she died on the morning of Monday, Dec. 9, from complications brought by her illness. She was 61. Dimberg Jernberg Management added that the "It Must Have Been Love" singer died after a "17 year-long battle with cancer."

"Marie leaves us a grand musical legacy. Her amazing voice – both strong and sensitive – and her magical live performances will be remembered by all of us who was lucky enough to witness them," read the statement from the agency shared by Metro UK.

"But we also remember a wonderful person with a huge appetite for life, and woman with a very big heart who cared for everybody she met," Dimberg Jernberg Management added.

Fredriksson's bandmate, Per Gessle has since expressed his sympathies and condolences to her family. He thanked her for the good memories they shared and called her an "astounding musician, a master of the voice, an amazing performer."

"You were the most wonderful friend for over 40 years. I'm proud, honoured and happy to have been able to share so much of your time, talent, warmth, generosity and sense of humour," Gessle said.

Time goes by so quickly. Itâ€™s not that long ago we spent days nights in my tiny apartment sharing impossible dreams. And what a dream we eventually got to share! Iâ€™m honoured to have met your talent generosity. All my love goes to you your family. Things will never be the same. pic.twitter.com/CTegAUGrXG — Per Gessle (@PartyPleaser) December 10, 2019

The Swedish pop star was diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2002 after she collapsed and had a seizure while out jogging with her husband. She was told she had a 25 percent chance of survival but she bravely opted to have the tumour removed. Afterward, she underwent chemotherapy and radiation therapy. She announced that she is treatment-free in 2005, but the tumour left her blind in one eye and with limited hearing.

Fredriksson was known for forming the pop band Roxette with Gessle in 1986. She and the group enjoyed huge success in the 80s and 90s, with "It Must Have Been Love" and "The Look" among their hits.

Roxette regrouped in 2010 and went on a European tour when they released "She's Got Nothing On But The Radio." Their last album "Good Karma" hit the second spot on the Swedish charts after its June 2016 release. Fredriksson stopped touring in 2016 to focus on her health.

Fredriksson is survived by her husband, Mike Bolyos, and their daughter Josefin and son Oscar. Her funeral is said to be private with only close family attending.