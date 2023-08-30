Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) president Luis Rubiales is being accused of hosting a wild "sex party" at a luxury Spanish villa at the height of the Covid-19 lockdown.

The party is said to have been attended by fellow RFEF officials, and a group of eight to ten young girls were invited to join them. The reports come amid a rapidly growing version of the #MeToo movement, which in Spain is gaining popularity under the hashtag #SeAcabó (It's Over).

The property, named Villa Luxury Paradise, is said to have been the location of a series of wild parties that did not go unnoticed by neighbours due to the noise that resonated until the early morning hours.

According to a public listing, the aforementioned villa is located in the exclusive neighbourhood of Salobrena, which is incidentally just a few miles away from Rubiales' hometown of Motril, Granada.

This is not the first time that the villa has been linked with Rubiales

The alleged "sex parties" first came to light in September 2022 when Rubiales was accused of corruption by his own uncle, Juan Rubiales. Juan was sacked as the RFEF press officer, and later accused Rubiales of using the federation's funds to rent the property and to host wild soirees.

At the time, Rubiales defended himself by saying that the villa was rented to host a meeting which was attended by RFEF officials. He also stated that instead of a wild sex party, there was only a barbecue and paella. The young women were later identified as guests of former footballer Francisco Javier Martin Alcaide, who is a close friend of Rubiales.

During the trial, Rubiales stated that the villa was paid for by an RFEF employee personally, and all attendees contributed later to cover the costs.

Some reports claim that neighbours verified that there was a lot of noise when Rubiales and his group held parties at the villa, but no one called the police for various reasons. Some stated that the Rubiales family had some level of influence in the area, and others simply did not want to be the kind of neighbors that called the cops on each other over loud music.

Spain's #SeAcabó movement

Reports of the alleged "sex parties" have resurfaced after Rubiales was suspended by FIFA earlier this week over his actions during the Women's World Cup final in Sydney. Spain forward Jenni Hermoso has accused him of forcibly kissing her on the lips during the awarding ceremony, an incident that was witnessed live by millions of spectators from around the world.

Rubiales and the RFEF initially brushed aside the criticism, calling the kiss "mutual" and "consensual," but Hermoso has since denied providing consent. She also reiterated that it was not to her liking and that she had been facing pressure to downplay the situation.

As a result, Rubiales is now facing a sexual assault probe from Spanish authorities and the RFEF has also activated its sexual violence protocol. FIFA has handed him a 90-day suspension while they investigate, but regional representatives of the RFEF have called upon Rubiales to resign.

Rubiales plays the victim card

Despite calls for his resignation, Rubiales has refused to step down from his post. He has called the situation a "witch hunt" that is being led by "false feminists."

His refusal to quit has led to the boycott of all 23 World Cup winning players of Spain's women's national team. A total of 81 players both past and present have also stood by Hermoso, saying that they refuse to suit up for the country if Rubiales is not removed from his post.