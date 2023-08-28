A week after the fiasco started surrounding Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) president Luis Rubiales and his actions during the Women's World Cup final, an internal investigation has finally been launched and the sexual violence protocol has been activated.

The move comes after football governing body FIFA announced over the weekend that it has suspended Rubiales for an initial period of 90 days. The suspension comes in the wake of worldwide outrage after he appeared to forcibly kiss Spain forward Jenni Hermoso on the lips on live television during the World Cup awarding ceremony in Sydney, Australia.

Hermoso, 33, has released a statement to share her personal take on the incident. She has firmly reiterated that the kiss was not consensual and it was not to her liking, contrary to the RFEF statement that was initially shared supposedly on her behalf. It also slams what Rubiales stated during an extraordinary general assembly that took place on Friday.

Rubiales claimed that the kiss was consensual and he refused to resign, pegging himself as the victim of a "witch hunt/man hunt" and "false feminism."

After he made his position clear, FIFA decided to hand down the suspension while they investigate the matter.

RFEF finally launches an investigation

It took them long enough, but the RFEF has finally stopped brushing off the issue. "Our protocol is currently activated and in the midst of investigating the events, thus we demand the utmost respect for the right to privacy and dignity of all individuals involved," said Maria Dolores Martinez Madrona, the protocol's protection delegate.

"As the protection delegate for sexual violence, my duty is to adhere to the protocol and safeguard the privacy of those affected by this incident and of the Sexual Violence Advisory Committee," she added, as quoted by the BBC.

Once a sexual violence complaint is submitted to the protection delegate, in this case female referee Madrona, she is tasked to investigate and then submit her findings to the Sexual Violence Advisory Committee.

It has to be pointed out that FIFA has also ordered Rubiales and members of the RFEF to stop attempting to communicate with Hermoso while the investigations are ongoing. The federation announced that while Rubiales is suspended, Pedro Rocha Junco will take over as interim president.

Rubiales maintains his innocence, and on Monday, the RFEF has called the regional federations to a meeting "to evaluate the situation in which the federation finds itself."

Victor Francos, Spain's secretary of sport and head of the state-run National Sports Council, as well as Spanish sports minister Miquel Iceta have both confirmed that they are seeking to suspend Rubiales and to have him face the Administrative Court of Sport.