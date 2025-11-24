US President Donald Trump has publicly expressed scepticism about his own administration's controversial 28-point peace plan for the Russia-Ukraine war, even as his diplomats continue negotiations with Ukrainian officials.

Donald Trump Somewhat Doubts Plan To End Ukraine-Russia War

Trump took to his social media platform, Truth Social, in the early morning of Monday, 24 November. He shared his thoughts on the 28-point peace plan aimed at ending the war between Ukraine and Russia.

'Is it really possible that big progress is being made in Peace Talks between Russia and Ukraine???' Trump wrote, seemingly questioning his administration's plan that has attracted intense public scrutiny after it leaked, and many felt it favoured Russia. 'Don't believe it until you see it, but something good just may be happening. GOD BLESS AMERICA!'

Trump's post received support from his followers. One even praised him for 'bringing world peace,' adding that they prayed for Trump every day so he would have the strength to end wars and 'bring peace and prosperity worldwide.'​

Pro-Kremlin Accusations and a Leaked Plan

Donald Trump's administration drafted the 28-point peace plan to end the war between Russia and Ukraine. The two nations' conflict escalated in 2022 after the former attacked and invaded some parts of Ukraine.

The plan to end the war leaked, and it drew sharp criticism because it appeared to favour Russia. Many felt that way because the conditions allegedly included Ukraine surrendering some territory to Russia and inviting Russia to rejoin the G8.

As a result, some mocked the 28-point peace plan, saying it was written in Moscow, not in Washington.' There were rumours that it was written in Russian and translated into English, which explains the strong Russian influence in the draft.

Several individuals were involved in drafting the peace plan, including Trump's special envoy, Steve Witkoff; Kremlin-aligned oligarch Kirill Dmitriev; Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner; and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

There were rumours that Rubio told lawmakers the peace plan Trump is working on is a 'wish list' from the Russians. The State Department spokesperson denied the allegation, calling it 'blatantly false,' PBS News reported.

Negotiations in Geneva

Ukrainian officials, led by chief of staff Andriy Yermak, discussed the proposed 28-point peace plan with the US in Geneva. According to Rubio, Kyiv's major concerns include security guarantees, political sovereignty, and economic development.

They agreed that the deal must 'fully uphold Ukraine's sovereignty,' The Guardian reported. Also, Ukraine reportedly appreciated the approach taken to welcome its feedback.

Following the Geneva meeting, the 28-point plan has been reduced to 19 points. The negotiation is still ongoing, but Rubio shared positive news after meeting the Ukrainian officials, saying their session was 'very, very positive.'

Trump has been committed to ending the conflict between Ukraine and Russia. In February 2025, he spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin by phone and discussed their plan to end the conflict. Putin agreed to negotiate with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Trump also spoke with President Zelensky, and the latter expressed the same sentiment to end the war with Russia.

