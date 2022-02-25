Ukrainian Tinder saw an influx of Russian soldiers in the run-up to Russia's military invasion of its neighbor country.

Troops named Andrei, Alexander, Gregory, Mikhail, and even a bearded Chechen fighter nicknamed "Black" were among the dozens of profiles that popped up on the dating platform after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered military forces into the Ukrainian territories of Luhansk and Donetsk Monday for "peacekeeping functions," The Sun reported.

Putin has since authorized a military operation in eastern Ukraine and demanded Ukrainian forces to lay down their arms.

Before the attack, 33-year-old video producer Dasha Synelnikova, who moved from the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv to Kharkiv — a city around 25 miles from the closest Russian border — claimed a friend told her that Russian troops were "all over Tinder."

"And I couldn't believe my eyes when they popped up trying to look tough and cool. One muscular guy posed up trying to look sexy in bed posing with his pistol," Synelnikova said.

Synelnikova "swiped left" to reject the men on Tinder as she claimed she "didn't find them attractive and would never consider sleeping with the enemy."

"It was funny but scary at the same time, knowing that they were so close," she said.

However, Synelnikova did exchange messages with 31-year-old Andrei, whose Tinder photo featured him clutching a Kalashnikov rifle while in full combat gear and helmet, as per the New York Post.

The exchange between the two went as follows:

Synelnikova: "Where are you? Are you in Kharkiv?

Andrei: "Of course I am not in Kharkiv but I am close - 80km."

Synelnikova: "Do you have any plans to visit us?"

Andrei: "I would come with pleasure but Russian guys have not been welcome in Ukraine since 2014 [when pro-Russian forces seized Donbas and annexed Crimea].

Synelnikova: "What do you do?"

Andrei: "I was born in Belgorod and was an engineer before 2014 and visited Kharkiv quite a lot and loved it there so much I wanted to buy a flat. I love [to] travel to Asia, particularly Thailand. But now it's a difficult time. I wanted to travel to Europe but getting a visa is difficult because no one likes Russia right now."

Upon being asked by Synelnikova if Andrei was a soldier, he replied with a GIF of American actor Jim Carrey saying, "Oops!"

The other Russian soldiers on Tinder were allegedly just looking for love, Synelnikova said.

"These guys are just the same as anyone else on Tinder — they want love or companionship. So it's kind of hard to imagine that they could be coming here to attack us. I hope it won't happen," Synelnikova was quoted as saying before the Russian attack Thursday.