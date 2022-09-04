Manchester United legend and former Wales manager Ryan Giggs is a love cheat by his own admission. Recent reports have revealed that his own aunt even sent a warning to national team footballers saying "lock up your WAGS" when he was named as their manager.

The aunt, Joanna Wilson, who is the sister of Giggs' father, sent out the warning via a simple poem addressed to the Welsh lads. Apparently, she is one of the family members who is still livid about the revelation that Ryan had an eight-year affair with his own sister-in-law, Natasha, the wife of his brother Rhodri.

Needless to say, Wilson thinks that no woman is off-limits to Ryan. He admitted the same himself just recently, during the trial for the assault and coercive behaviour case that he is fighting against ex-girlfriend, Kate Greville.

According to Wilson, "He's been a dirty dog for years."

The Sun published the poem which reads:

If your WAG's tall and slim with long brown hair,

You'd better watch out, you'd better beware,

Giggsy's got the top job, it's not just hype,

So lock up your WAG, she's just his type.

The publication did not specify how the poem was sent out, but it was reportedly sent to the likes of Wales captain Gareth Bale back in 2018, which was when Giggs was appointed as their boss.

However, Wilson said that it was not like the team was not aware. She said that they already knew about his penchant for attractive women. "He's had the reputation as a love cheat for ages," she said adding that an unnamed player even agreed with her, saying: "You're right."

During the trial last month, Giggs admitted that he had never been faithful to a romantic partner. Greville had accused him of cheating on her with more than ten other women, which he admitted. However, he denied that he assaulted his ex and her sister Emma, which was what he was on trial for.

A jury has been unable to come to a conclusion regarding the verdict, and it will be determined in the coming week if a retrial will take place.