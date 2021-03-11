Ryan Murphy has responded to claims from Naya Rivera's father that he broke his promise to create a college trust fund for her young son, Josey.

On Tuesday, a tweet from an account believed to belong to the late actress' father, George Rivera, started making rounds on social media. It read, "Everyone needs to know what Ryan Murphy really did...or didn't do !!! I'm about to blow up this story...and make sure he's knows [sic] that I know..."

The message was in response to an old tweet from a fan who wrote that Murphy and his team are setting up a college fund for Rivera's 4-year-old son, Josey. The tweet was made in July 2020.

Everyone needs to know what Ryan Murphy really did ... or didn’t do !!! I’m about to blow up this story .... and make sure he’s knows that I know .... — G. Rivera (@UserArtists) March 10, 2021

The elder Rivera also tweeted, "broken promises...fake outrage...hollow gestures...no phone call."

Broken Promises..... fake outrage .... hollow gestures ..... no phone call https://t.co/EXIxrFKQht — G. Rivera (@UserArtists) March 10, 2021

"When you are part of the Hollywood elite, some people treat others as they are 'less than'... vocalise a good game, but it's as shallow as the sets on stage, that they create. Promises made in public, only to fade with time and excuses.. even in a unexplainable tragedy..." he continued.

Everyday is a challenge, fight to go on with out you ... thinking bout you today w/your sis ...... shine on you crazy diamond, shine on !!!! pic.twitter.com/04epIKqAFi — G. Rivera (@UserArtists) March 9, 2021

A fan of the late actress echoed her father's claims on social media and explained that Murphy and the other creators of "Glee," all issued a statement saying they would open a trust fund for Josey. They said they would act on it right away.

"This whole time , they've been lying .. SINCE JULY .... Ryan Murphy is sick all around with his constant biphobia he plugs into his shows and his racism and internalised homophobia ... this man is a f**king JOKE," the fan wrote.

back in july of 2020 , when naya rivera first passed , the creators of glee ( ryan murphy , ian brennan , and brad falchuk ) ALL issued a statement saying they would open a trust fund for josey’s ( naya’s son ) . but according to naya’s FATHER, that never happened— — jae ミ☆ | loving nai ♡. (@wankysandbags) March 10, 2021

In response, Murphy said that he and his team intend to keep their promise of creating a trust fund for Naya's son. He tweeted, "Myself, Brad Falchuk, and Ian Brennan have committed to create a college fund for Naya Rivera's child Josey through the Naya Rivera Estate Trust. We have been in repeated conversations with the appropriate executors of her estate."

Myself, Brad Falchuk, and Ian Brennan have committed to create a college fund for Naya Rivera’s child Josey through the Naya Rivera Estate Trust. We have been in repeated conversations with the appropriate executors of her estate. — Ryan Murphy (@MrRPMurphy) March 10, 2021

Josey is Naya's child from her former husband, actor Ryan Dorsey. The "Glee" star died in July 2020 during a boating trip with her son in Lake Piru in Ventura County, California. She died from drowning and her body was found after a six-day search. Officials said she managed to bring the toddler back to their rented pontoon boat before she disappeared into the water.