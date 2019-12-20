A former Ryanair stewardess, Magda Lesicka, took the life of her nearly two-year-old child, James, and tried to kill herself in August 2017. She was sentenced to 15 years behind bars for the murder in July 2018. Her partner, Peter Chilvers, has now been sentenced to 18 months in prison for domestic abuse and torture, which led to Lesicka's mental breakdown.

In 2010, the pilot met the stewardess in Germany, where both of them worked for Ryanair. The couple eventually moved to the United Kingdom. The Polish woman knew very few people in the UK, apart from her partner.

The prosecution claimed that Chilvers turned out to be controlling and cruel towards Lesicka. Even though he had been having an affair with another woman since 2014, he continued to force Lesicka to live with him.

According to Lesicka, Chilvers forced her to perform degrading sexual acts. He was also accused of forcing Lesicka to distance herself from friends and family. Lesicka claimed that if she did not act according to the pilot's wishes, he used physical violence against her.

During her hearing at Preston Crown Court in July last year, Lesicka told the court that she did not recall harming their child. Her sudden mental breakdown resulted in her stabbing James and trying to kill herself. During her hearing, she pleaded guilty for the murder of the baby.

During Chilvers' trial at Manchester Crown Court, the court heard the torment faced by Lesicka. Chilvers used to threaten that she did not have the means to gain custody of their child. He told her that if she tried to run away from him with James, he would find her and kill her. The court heard the recording of a call on August 26, 2017, the day James was stabbed to death.

From the call, it became clear that Chilvers had threatened Lesicka with the consequences of trying to get away from him. The Daily Mail reported that Lesicka had a secret abortion on August 15 and Chilvers did not take it well when she told him about it. All the verbal and physical abuse drove Lesicka to the point where she broke down and lashed out at the child.

Even though Chilvers was not found guilty in a previous hearing for sexual assault and rape, he was found guilty of displaying controlling or coercive behaviour, common assault, and damaging property. For these crimes, Chilvers will be spending 18 months behind bars.