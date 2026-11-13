Nvidia employees are calling for Jensen Huang to return as chief executive despite the scandal surrounding his personal relationships and abrupt resignation. An internal company suggestion-box post urging the board to consider staff sentiment has attracted more than 1,600 comments, with the majority reportedly supporting his reinstatement. The response highlights the continued loyalty Huang commands among some employees, even as the chipmaker faces questions about his departure and its future leadership.

Nvidia Employees Demand Jensen Huang's Return

The internal post was submitted by a longtime Nvidia engineer before Huang's resignation. It urged the company's board to consider employee opinion before making decisions about his position and called for the findings of its investigation to be shared with staff.

Since then, the submission has attracted more than 1,600 comments, several of which directly called on board members to find a way to bring Huang back.

'If you believe in the mission, bring back THE boss,' one anonymous employee wrote.

Another defended the former chief executive, arguing that his contributions to Nvidia deserved consideration despite the controversy.

'We are all humans and can make mistakes. Jensen did so many good things and he needs a second chance,' the commenter said.

The number represents comments on the internal post, rather than a confirmed count of individual employees supporting his return.

Nvidia Employee Calls for Transparency Over Huang's Exit

Support for Huang has also extended beyond the internal suggestion box.

One employee sent a companywide email demanding greater transparency about the circumstances surrounding his departure and expressing continued confidence in his leadership.

'I stand by Jensen,' the employee wrote, adding that supporting fairness did not mean distancing themselves from someone whose leadership had meant so much to the company.

The email also questioned the timing of Huang's resignation. According to WIRED, many Nvidia employees had expected the board's investigation to conclude before any significant leadership changes were made.

The engineer behind the original suggestion-box post declined to comment, while the employee who sent the companywide email could not be reached.

Nvidia and its new board chair, investor Harvey Jones, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Why Huang Resigned as Nvidia CEO

Huang's departure followed reports of multiple alleged extramarital relationships, including one involving a woman suspected by US intelligence agencies of links to Chinese intelligence.

In an email to employees on Sunday, Huang admitted being unfaithful to his wife, Lori, and apologised, saying there was 'no excuse'. Further reports alleged relationships with a direct report and another Nvidia employee, claims he has not publicly addressed.

Nvidia's board announced his immediate resignation on Thursday as an investigation into the allegations got underway.

Who Is Running Nvidia After Huang's Departure?

Nvidia appointed CFO Colette Kress as interim chief executive, while investor Harvey Jones became board chair. The board is considering internal and external candidates for a permanent replacement.

Huang, 63, co-founded Nvidia in 1993 and led its rise into a global semiconductor powerhouse. Despite employee demands for his return, the company has announced no plans to reverse his resignation, while staff continues seeking answers about his departure before the investigation concluded.