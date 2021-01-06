The Big Apple is seeing another death of one of its oldest establishments, a "scary" McDonald's restaurant that has served residents far and wide for decades.

Customers, patrons, and fans of a McDonald's restaurant in New York City are mourning the closure of the branch, which has been serving college students, hungry locals, and tourists in the area, Fox News reported.

This is another of the dire effects of the pandemic, putting so much toll on businesses that could only rely on delivery and takeout options since indoor dining is still prohibited. With many restaurants, small and big, getting much of their income from indoor dining, the absence of such an option can heavily burden businesses.

Customers of the now-shuttered McDonald's restaurant located at West Third Street and Sixth Avenue took to social media to express their sadness over the closure of the "infamously chaotic McDonald's."

One fan of the said joint, Lord Nez, described the shutdown as an "end of an era." He then posted a photo of the closed restaurant and his post has garnered more than 3,600 likes as of this writing.

Another user, I'm Gary, noted that the restaurant is one of the most unpredictable McD's in the five boroughs. Despite this, he added that he was "shocked to see it go."

Khaleel Bryant expressed his dismay as he described the said restaurant as the place to "go to after a hard night of hanging out in the village or whatever spot was jumping."

There was one who was taken by surprise because she thought that the McDonald's restaurant will be able to survive the pandemic. She noted that the closure sent chills down her spine because the "place should have survived the apocalypse."

Apparently, the said restaurant was not called the "scariest" or "most unpredictable" for nothing. Some Twitter users narrated their odd or even scary experiences at the restaurant.

One Twitter user, Eric Chan said that he remembered a guy walking in with a python. What happened next was quite unexpected because Eric said that the guy placed the python on his shoulders so that he can grab his order. He then added, "Good memories."

In October, indoor dining was already allowed in NYC at 25 percent capacity. However, when coronavirus-positive cases increased, Gov. Andrew Cuomo reverted to banning indoor dining.