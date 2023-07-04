Yorkshire has reportedly tightened security to avoid any crowd trouble intended towards the Australian side ahead of the third Ashes Test.

There were ugly scenes during the second Test at Lord's with three Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) members having their membership suspended for their inappropriate behaviour in the Long Room. The controversial dismissal of England batter Jonny Bairstow received an agitated reaction from the home fans in the stands, while abuse was hurled at the Aussie players when they returned to the pavilion at lunch.

The ruckus over Jonny Bairstow's dismissal

The Yorkshire County Cricket Club has already begun to work closely with the West Yorkshire Police to make sure that everything was in control to deal with any supposed trouble when the third Test goes underway on Thursday at Headingley, Leeds, reported Mirror.

On Day 5 at Lord's, Australia's wicket-keeper Alex Carey took Bairstow out when he immediately threw the ball at the stumps in an attempt to run out the English batter. Bairstow wasn't paying attention to where the ball was as he assumed it was dead and walked out of his crease.

The Australian cricketers immediately appealed and the umpires had no choice but to declare Bairstow out because the English batter was indeed out of his crease. While it was a legitimate dismissal, it didn't go down well with the home side and their supporters, who accused Australia of "cheating" and not playing in the spirit of the game.

As soon as the match finished, with victorious Australia going 2-0 up in the five-match Test series, the term "Western Terrace" began to trend on Twitter, which was a hint to what kind of reception the visiting side could receive in Leeds.

However, Yorkshire is determined for the game will take place without a glitch. Even though the players don't have to enter the ground through fans in the same way, the club is looking to be alert to ensure there is little chance of a crisis.

Yorkshire ready to protect Aussies

"The Ashes is a truly special occasion, and we want everybody visiting Headingley to have an incredible time watching First-Class cricket at our iconic venue. The wellbeing of players, officials and spectators is paramount, and we are implementing appropriate measures to do everything within our control to keep everyone safe.

"Clearly, some incidents at Lords have heightened the interest and exposure of the third test. We will continue to work closely with both the ECB and West Yorkshire Police to ensure our safety measures are proportionate for this fixture," a spokesperson of Yorkshire Club said.

Pat Cummins and co. will be informed of all the planned measures and will also be given a chance to raise any of their concerns.

Australia will look after Alex Carey

After Australia won the second Test by 43 runs, visiting skipper Cummins claimed the reactions from the home fans and MCC members was "abusive and aggressive." Opening batsman Usman Khawaja, who was seen in a heated exchange as he passed through the Long Room at Lord's, called it "pretty disrespectful".

Meanwhile, Australia's glovesman Carey could be a prime target for barracking at Leeds as he was the one who carried out the dismissal of Bairstow, who is a beloved local favourite in Yorkshire.

Regarding the same, Australia captain Cummins said the entire squad will "look after him [Carey]."

"For sure, he's one of the guys we'll get around. We'll look after him. There's nothing like loud crowds to bring a team together. These kinds of moments can really strengthen a side. It seems every Ashes has some drama to it, things get stoked up halfway through a series. I don't think anything will change for us, we're still amicable," added Cummins.

Meanwhile, Yorkshire have another task on its hands – keeping the Just Stop Oil protesters away from the Headingley Stadium. Two protesters invaded the Lord's pitch on Day 1 of the second Test. England wicketkeeper Bairstow became the hero of the day as he carried off one of the invaders off the ground on his shoulders. The other protester was blocked by Ben Stokes and David Warner.